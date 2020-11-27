La data de 26 noiembrie 2020, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Blaj au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un tânăr de 23 de ani, din Blaj, care este cercetat sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de lovire sau alte violențe și tulburarea ordinii și liniștii publice.
În sarcina acestuia s-a reținut faptul că, în seara zilei de 16 noiembrie 2020, în timp ce se afla pe strada Livezii din Blaj, pe fondul consumului de băuturi alcoolice, ar fi provocat un scandal și ar fi lovit doi cunoscuți, cu pumnii și picioarele.
În cursul zilei de azi, 27 noiembrie, persoana reținută va fi prezentată în fața magistraților din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Blaj, pentru dispunerea măsurilor legale.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell
and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside
and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
You have made some really good points there. I
checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people
will go along with your views on this web site.
Awesome! Its genuinely amazing piece of writing, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this article.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a
leisure account it. Look advanced to more brought agreeable
from you! However, how could we be in contact?
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using
for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
The force shaping our opinion is additionally the same
force that shapes the whole actions. Promoting the widely practiced technique of copying music in chosen orders, DJ drama
created mixtapes of his favorite songs. The play assumes some dark themes and is
the most suspenseful plays that Miller wrote.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys
to my personal blogroll.
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads
up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
Hi there, I wish for to subscribe for this web site to take hottest
updates, therefore where can i do it please help out.
What i do not realize is in fact how you’re not actually a lot more smartly-preferred than you may be now.
You are very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in relation to this matter, made me in my
view consider it from numerous varied angles. Its like men and women are not interested until
it’s something to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs nice.
Always handle it up!
For newest news you have to go to see web and
on internet I found this web page as a finest website for most recent updates.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw
away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Hurrah! At last I got a blog from where I be able to
truly take useful information concerning my study
and knowledge.
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out
more details.
These are really fantastic ideas in about blogging. You have touched some
good things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Awesome things here. I am very satisfied to look your post.
Thanks so much and I’m taking a look ahead to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
When some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she wants to be
available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re
going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your web site
in web explorer, could test this? IE nonetheless is the market
chief and a good component to other people will leave out
your great writing because of this problem.
тут
тут
Здесь реально не лишь возводить здания или перекраивать
ландшафт. Здесь нет возможности, так много сможет
на нескольких страницах не уместится.
С наибольшей вероятностью, геймеру достаточно пострелять по
зомби или создать миниатюрный мирок.
А если наскучит заниматься сооружением
разных построек, испытайте свои
силы в миссиях на выживание
или стычках с ошалевшими зомби.
На мой взгляд интереснее играть однако в жестком порно, когда ты должны выжить но не как в традиционном режиме выживание
а значительно сложнее. Переустанови java.
Я не мастер в проге, но можешь онлайн поискать.
Пусть воздух и выглядит квадратным, но это не будет мешать воплотить
наиболее немыслимые архитектурные задумки.
Я не написал о многих вещах, но это мелочи. https://teplo-hata.com.ua/users/avulelati
Helpful information. Fortunate me I discovered your website accidentally, and I’m surprised why this twist of fate did not took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Eso ѕí, debes buscar followers еn Twitter cߋn gran cargo еn sucesión ɗe buscar romanza la catarata.
Quizáѕ eѕta sea, cabe lɑ dimensión de sus publicaciones, una de ⅼas causas por las cuales es ⅼa
tarea c᧐n más seguidores en Instagram. Y de tipo.
Ɗe caso hаy aun quienes tіenen ofertas ʏ patrimonio de followers
ｙ likes. Verbigracia, @natgeo, la cuenta ɗe National Geographic,
tіene un fisonomía ｅn el que cuida hasta el nada puntualización. „Si Twitter tuviera que asomar a todos los que lo hacen en absoluto quedaría prácticamente ninguno de ellos”.
3. Sе incrementa la probabilidad ԁe agenciarse de nuestros mercaderías y/үɑ úrico gracias а Twitter.
✓ Sі aún dе capacidad de narices, ofreces servicios profesionales еn tu web, tendrás más adaptación dｅ quе conozcan cuáles referencia.
Alta credibilidad: No recibiráѕ seguidores totalmente fake,
ϲomo ѕí hacеn otroѕ meadero. Esta energíɑ es
como una ultimátum a la movimiento paｒa la turbamulta que vea estas stories.
Take a ⅼook at mｙ web site … comprar seguidores instagram argentina
совкомбанк оплата кредита онлайн
Hello! I’ve been reading your weblog for some time now and finally
got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita
Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good job!