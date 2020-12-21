Prim-ministrul interimar Nicolae Ciucă a transmis, luni, un mesaj tuturor românilor. Acesta îi îndeamnă să respecte măsurile de prevenție și să aibă încredere în campania de vaccinare anti-COVID-19.
”E, de asemenea, un prilej pe care doresc să-l folosesc, transmițând un mesaj cât se poate de simplu: mai e foarte puțin pânâ când vom sărbători ziua nașterii Domnului și știu cât e de greu pentru fiecare dintre noi să nu putem să petrecem această sărbătoare creștinească alături de cei dragi. Sunt o serie de restricții și limitări pe care trebuie să le respectăm și-i îndemn pe toți românii să le respecte, pentru că este doar un gest simplu de resposabilitate față de noi înșine, față de semenii noștri.
De asemenea, fiecare dintre noi putem contribui la ceea ce înseamnă ansamblul acesta de măsuri luate așa încât să putem finaliza tot ce am putut identifica drept măsuri pentru a fi cât mai eficienți în campania de combatere a acestei pandemii”, a declarat premierul interimar Nicolae Ciucă, la inaugurarea Punctului Mobil de colectare de plasmă convalescentă la nivelul Spitalului de Urgenţă „Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota” al Ministerului de Interne.
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you
using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for
another platform. I would be fantastic if you
could point me in the direction of a good platform.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely
picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this site,
since I experienced to reload the site many times
previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is
OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google
and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and
marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for
much more of your respective fascinating content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
Here is my blog :: fishscale cocaine
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles all
the time along with a mug of coffee.
Hola! I’ve been following your website for a long time now and finally got the
bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about Health Tips.
Regards
Hey very nice site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I am happy to search out numerous helpful information here in the
post, we need develop more strategies on this regard, thanks
for sharing. . . . . .
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s content
everyday along with a mug of coffee.
The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it
can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like
this one nowadays.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any
problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a
lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot
of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help
prevent content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hey very nice blog!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be
honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. All the best
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after browsing through many of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll
be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!
It is truly a great and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that
you simply shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I was very pleased to uncover this great site. I need to to thank
you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!!
I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at new stuff
in your blog.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you
ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful
of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating
correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any advice to
help fix this problem?
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should also visit this weblog on regular basis to
take updated from hottest reports.
Hi, of course this paragraph is in fact good and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this site regularly, if so after
that you will definitely take nice knowledge.
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired!
Very helpful info specially the final part 🙂 I
take care of such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very lengthy
time. Thank you and good luck.
Amazing! Its actually awesome article, I have got much
clear idea on the topic of from this post.
Actually no matter if someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its up to other viewers that they
will assist, so here it occurs. by ssgame56.co
Stop by my page :: Merry Israel
What’s up, after reading this awesome paragraph i am as well happy to share my know-how here
with mates.
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your
own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet people, its really really good article on building up new weblog.
My website; blog – Mikki –
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or
vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could
greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I believe that you ought to write more about this subject, it may
not be a taboo matter but typically people do not speak about such topics.
To the next! All the best!!
Nice replies in return of this issue with firm arguments and
telling everything about that.
Here is my page – handmade donkey milk soap
You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I
in finding this topic to be really one thing which I
believe I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too
complex and very vast for me. I’m looking ahead in your next publish, I’ll attempt to get the
cling of it!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done
an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to
you.
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I believe
that you should write more about this subject matter, it might not
be a taboo matter but usually people do not speak about these issues.
To the next! Best wishes!!
It’s an amazing article forr all the webb people; they will obtain advantage from it I am sure.