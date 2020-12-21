Prim-ministrul interimar Nicolae Ciucă a transmis, luni, un mesaj tuturor românilor. Acesta îi îndeamnă să respecte măsurile de prevenție și să aibă încredere în campania de vaccinare anti-COVID-19.

”E, de asemenea, un prilej pe care doresc să-l folosesc, transmițând un mesaj cât se poate de simplu: mai e foarte puțin pânâ când vom sărbători ziua nașterii Domnului și știu cât e de greu pentru fiecare dintre noi să nu putem să petrecem această sărbătoare creștinească alături de cei dragi. Sunt o serie de restricții și limitări pe care trebuie să le respectăm și-i îndemn pe toți românii să le respecte, pentru că este doar un gest simplu de resposabilitate față de noi înșine, față de semenii noștri.

De asemenea, fiecare dintre noi putem contribui la ceea ce înseamnă ansamblul acesta de măsuri luate așa încât să putem finaliza tot ce am putut identifica drept măsuri pentru a fi cât mai eficienți în campania de combatere a acestei pandemii”, a declarat premierul interimar Nicolae Ciucă, la inaugurarea Punctului Mobil de colectare de plasmă convalescentă la nivelul Spitalului de Urgenţă „Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota” al Ministerului de Interne. 

