Alexandra are 13 ani și a învățat de mică să aibă grijă de fratele ei. De la 5 ani, de cand mama lor a murit, au rămas amândoi doar în grija tatălui care muncește să le poată oferi un viitor mai bun. În căsuța modestă în care locuiesc în Roșiorii de Vede, sunt multe nevoi. Colega noastră, Anna de Hillerin, a stat de vorbă cu ei.
Gelu își crește singur cei 2 copii. Muncește în fiecare zi, iar în puținul timp pe care-l mai are, face acasă de mâncare, spală, calcă, pentru ca cei 2 copii să poată avea un trai mai bun. Hai cu mine în realitatea lui Gelu.
CONT: RO 67 RNCB 0246 0115 4493 0124
Deschis de Protoieria Roșiorii de Vede
Donații de alimente se pot trimite pe adresa:
Str. Alexandru Ioan Cuza, nr 1, Roșiorii de Vede, jud Teleorman
SPECIFICAȚI *Pentru familia Stângă
