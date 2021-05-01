Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, susține că România a făcut progrese în ceea ce privește salarizarea, mai ales după ce a aderat la UE. Cu toate acestea țara noastră se confruntă cu sărăcia, salariile fiind destul de mici în comparație cu alte state din uniune.
”La mulți ani celor care muncesc! Chiar dacă este un alt moment greu, al doilea an în criza generată de pandemie care a afectat piața muncii, privind în urmă, pentru a înţelege dacă am evoluat, vedem că România a făcut progrese mari în privința salarizării, mai ales după integrare în UE. Dacă câștigul salariul mediu net era la începutul lui 2007, la momentul integrării, în jur de 950 de lei, în 2021, salariul mediu net, este 3400 de lei. În plus, există o mare energie antreprenorială și oportunități de muncă în Uniunea Europeană, dar și în țară, iar evoluția internetului a ajutat la flexibilizarea relațiilor de muncă, oferind perspective noi și angajaților și angajatorilor. Aceasta este o perspectivă asupra realității, de pe piața muncii și din economie, cu lucruri câștigate și progrese.
Cealaltă perspectivă este că, în continuare, sărăcia rămâne o mare problemă în România și valoarea muncii în România – 8 Euro/ora este de peste 3 ori mai mică decât media la nivelul UE – 28Euro/ora, iar sărăcia în muncă este aproape de două ori mai mare în România- aproape 15% față de media UE- 8%. Ce înseamnă aceste cifre ?
Că mulți români muncesc din greu și, cu toate acestea, se luptă cu sărăcia, au probleme în a le asigura copiilor lor un nivel de viață decent și o perspectivă mai bună pentru viitor. Iar sărăcia tinde să se reproducă de la o generație la alta în comunitățile sărace, astfel încât, copiii celor mai sărăci dintre noi tind să rămână săraci. Acesta este motivul pentru care românii au plecat în număr mare din țară, iar lipsa forței de muncă calificate reduce investițiile.
Toate aceste dezechilibre trebuie corectate și ăsta este motivul pentru care trebuie crescut salariul minim. Și da, știu că ultima creștere, la începutul acestui an, a fost dată în condiții foarte dificile, în care cheltuielile făcute pentru a proteja locurile de muncă în pandemie apăsau pe buget. Tot din acest motiv am început modificarea legii salarizării unitare, pentru că și în salarizare există diferențe mari, incorecte între categorii de salariați care provoacă nemulțumiri și afectează posibilitatea evaluării juste a performanței în sistemul public.
Iar la finalul ciclului profesional, la momentul pensionării, ne confruntăm cu mari presiuni din două direcții. Atât din perspectiva nivelului pensiei și a diferențelor mari dintre pensii: în România, raportul este de 1/100 între cea mai mică pensie- 800 lei și cea mai mare- aproape 80.000 lei, fiind total injust și fără legătură cu recompensarea corectă a muncii; cât și din perspectiva îmbătrânirii populației și a presiunii generate pe sistemul de pensii. Conform celui mai recent studiu INS, fenomenul de îmbătrânire demografică s-a accentuat, populaţia de 65 ani şi peste depăşind cu peste 600 mii de persoane populaţia tânără de 0-14 ani (3,8 milioane faţă de 3,2 milioane persoane).
Acestea sunt motivele pentru care la ministerul Muncii insist în permanență și voi continua să insist că prioritatea priorităților este creșterea ocupării, și alături de asta, consolidarea sistemului de pensii.
Pentru asta am venit cu soluții pe termen scurt, pentru creșterea ocupării, prin creșterea la 1.500 lei a stimulentului de reinserție pentru părinții care revin la muncă după 6 luni de la nașterea copilului; prelungirea vieții profesionale, în funcție de disponibilitate, până la 70 ani și debirocratizarea relației angajat-angajator în companiile mici, prin eliminarea obligativități documentelor neesențiale și debirocratizarea mediului economic prin susținerea semnăturii electronice. Plus măsuri cu impact pe termen lung, ca reforma sistemului de pensii, pentru reducerea diferenței dintre pensii și creșterea factorului de contributivitate în privința pensiilor speciale și modificarea Codului Muncii, în sensul obligației angajatorilor de a informa angajații asupra obligativității înscrierii la Pilonul II.
Așa arată astăzi, cu bune și rele, România celor care muncesc.
Le doresc celor care muncesc sănătate și putere de muncă! Și un 1 Mai liniștit!”, a scris Raluca Turcan pe Facebook.
