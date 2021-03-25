Ministrul Educației anunță varianta finală a structurii anului școlar. Structura a fost modificată din cauza creșterii cazurilor de coronavirus. Vacanța de primăvară va fi prelungită, cu excepția elevilor care sunt în clase terminale.
Varianta agreată de ministrul Educației este prelungirea vacanței de primăvară pentru toți anii cu excepția celor din anii terminali – clasele a VIII-a și a XII-a, care să meargă la cursuri în luna aprilie sau să aibă ore online, între cele două vacanțe prevăzute în prezent, adică între 11-29 aprilie. Datele examenelor finale nu se mai modifică, nici structura anului școlar.
Iată principalele declarații făcute de Ministrul Educației:
„În urma consultărilor deschis și constructive, luînd în considerare toate propunerile formulate, au rezultat următoarele 10 concluzii:
1. Examenele naționale se vor desfășura la datele stabilite conform calendarului deja aprobat și cunoscut. la examenul de bacalaureat probele de comeptență vor fi echivalate.
2. Structura anului școlar nu va suferi nicio modificare pentru clasele terminale, care termină vacanța pe 9 mai. Pentru celalalte clase se face punte între cele două vacanțe de paște, între 2 aprilie și 4 mai.
3. În perioada 12-30 aprilie elevii din clasele terminale participă la cursuri online.
4. Semestrul al doilea se încheie pe 25 iunie.
5. Având în vedere reducerea cu o săptămână a semestrului al doilea, se pot comprima acele activități de evaluare și încheierea situației școlare, astfel că nu va fi nevoie de recuperări, datorită efortului cadrelor didactice și a faptului că nu se dau tezele semestriale.
6 Evaluarea națională pentru clasa a doua se reprogramează în luna mai.
7 Pentru localitățile carantinate, simulările se vor organiza după ieșirea din carantină.
8 Programul național de acțiuni remediale se va organiza în întreaga perioadă în care există actiități didactice, doar până la pragul de infectare de 6 la mia de locuitori.
9 Alături de vaccinare, testarea este un element absolut esențial în școli și sunt absolut convins că problema testării în școli va fi rezolvată extrem de rapid.
10 Se renunță la săptămâna „Școala altfel”.
