Jandarmii montani sunt la datorie în zona staţiunilor montane și pe traseele turistice pentru menţinerea unui climat de ordine şi siguranţă publică, pentru prevenirea şi combaterea infracţiunilor şi pentru salvarea celor aflaţi în dificultate.
Recomandările pe care le fac jandarmii pentru această perioadă sunt legate în primul rând de respectarea măsurilor de prevenire a răspândirii infecţiilor cu SARS-COV 2 și de respectarea de către turişti a unor reguli de bază atunci când se află în natură.
Ţinând cont de faptul că în această perioadă unele persoane doresc să desfăşoare activităţi în aer liber, jandarmii reamintesc tuturor cetăţenilor să respecte prevederile Legii nr. 54 din 2012, privind desfăşurarea activităţilor de picnic. De asemenea, iubitorii de drumeţii montane sunt sfătuiţi să respecte regulile muntelui, să nu lase în urma lor resturi menajere depozitate în spaţii neamenajate şi să nu distrugă mediul înconjurător prin diverse acţiuni neconforme cu protejarea acestuia, să fie echipaţi adecvat, cu bocanci şi cu un rucsac cu strictul necesar, să nu aprindă focul în locurile neamenajate, să nu distrugă semnele de orientare turistică ale traseelor şi să nu intre cu autoturismele în zonele marcate.
De asemenea este recomandat să nu se abată de la traseele marcate pentru a nu întâmpina probleme nedorite. Este indicat ca înainte de începerea unui traseu, aceştia să anunţe jandarmii montani din zonă cu privire la numărul de participanţi, precum şi ruta / traseul turistic pe care urmează să-l parcurgă.
În situația în care este semnalată prezența unui urs sau alte animale salbatice, este indicat să vă adăpostiți în locuinţe sau alte spaţii care vă asigură protecţia, să nu vă apropiați de acestea pentru a face fotografii, să nu le hrăniți, să nu aruncați cu pietre sau alte obiecte si să faceți zgomot pentru a le îndepărta.
