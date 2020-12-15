De 30 de ani, dau vina unii pe alții, în timp ce bucureștenii stau fără apă caldă și căldură. Au bagat sute de milioane de euro în cârpeli, dar n-au avut nicio strategie coerentă de rezolvare a problemelor.
Dispute politice fără sfârșit pe spatele bucureștenilor si niciun primar nu a făcut ce trebuia! Traian Băsescu, Adriean Videanu, Sorin Oprescu, Gabriela Firea nu au reușit să rezolve problema de fond.
Subvenții uriașe plătite de ani de zile pentru o gaură neagră care a bubuit acum. Aceeași situație este și în alte orașe din țară. De ce unii au reușit să ia fonduri europene și să modernizeze sistemul de termoficare și în alte parti nu s-a putut! Interese politice? Interese financiare ale băieților deștepți din energie? De ce în anul 2020, în capitala României oamenii se spală în lighean și se încălzesc la calorifere electrice?
Aflați adevărul in exclusivitate la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, astazi, de la ora 18:00.
