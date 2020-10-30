La data de 29 octombrie 2020, în jurul orei 17,50 polițiștii Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Câmpeni, în timp ce acționau pe raza comunei Bistra l-au depistat pe un minor de 14 ani, din comuna Bistra, care conducea un autoturism, pe DC 145, fără a poseda permis de conducere pentru nicio categorie de autovehicule.
Față de minor, cercetările sunt continuate sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de conducere fără permis.
