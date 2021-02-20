În Alba Iulia funcționează două centre de vaccinare, unul în Sala de sport a Universității ”1 Decembrie 1918”, pe strada Vasile Alecsandri nr.40 și un al doilea în incinta Liceului Tehnologic „Alexandru Domșa”, pe str. Tudor Vladimirescu nr. 143.
Cetățenii municipiului, care doresc să afle mai multe despre programul de vaccinare, despre cum se pot înscrie pentru vaccin precum și pentru a anula ori modifica o programare la vaccinare, pot apela unul din cele două numere puse la dispoziție de către Primăria Alba Iulia: 0720.660.280 pentru centrul din incinta Sălii de sport a Universității și 0720.660.283 pentru centrul din incinta Liceului „Alexandru Domșa”.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
