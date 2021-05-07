Vicepremierul Kelemen Hunor a declarat joi, la Sfântu Gheorghe, că România şi Ungaria poartă ” discuţii tehnice” în perspectiva semnării unui acord privind recunoaşterea reciprocă a certificatelor de vaccinare antiCOVID-19.
” Deocamdată sunt discuţii tehnice legate de acel acord între România şi Ungaria, care săptămâna trecută la întâlnirea miniştrilor de Externe a fost discutat. Eu personal am discutat cu premierul Florin Cîţu, este de acord, dar specialiştii trebuie să găsească acea formă juridică prin care să se poată pune în aplicare un astfel de acord. Asta înseamnă să fie recunoscute reciproc vaccinurile şi certificatele în acest sens. Când se va întâmpla, eu sper că se va întâmpla repede, dar aici din punct de vedere administrativ şi tehnic, sigur, trebuie să parcurgem să nişte etape” , a declarat Kelemen Hunor, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă.
Acesta a recomandat cetăţenilor să se vaccineze, apreciind că în acest fel putem depăşi pandemia.
” Putem să învingem boala doar dacă avem încredere în medici, în ştiinţă, în cercetători şi vaccinarea este o modalitate prin care se poate depăşi această fază a pandemiei. Aici, în Secuime, mai e nevoie de campanii, mai e nevoie de convingere ca să meargă cât mai mulţi, şi aici, şi în toate judeţele, dar parcă aici, din cifrele pe care le văd, mai este loc de argumente” , a mai spus Kelemen Hunor citat de AGERPRES.
Sursa: Realitatea Din UDMR
