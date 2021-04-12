Preşedintele Asociaţiei Naţionale pentru Protecţia Pacienţilor a vorbit, în emisiunea LIVE România în realitate, despre faptul că bolile ortopedice sunt la fel de urgente precum coronavirusul. Vasile Barbu a menționat și faptul că Spitalul Foișor beneficiază de un manager de excepție. Preşedintele Asociaţiei Naţionale pentru Protecţia Pacienţilor a precizat că USR-PLUS ar trebui să ceară demisia lui Vlad Voiculescu, și nu pe cea a managerului de la Spitalul Foișor.
Vasile Barbu: „Spitalul de Oftalmologie este pe lista COVID a domnului Voiculescu. La fel și Institutul Fundeni. La Foișor s-au tratat pacienți COVID, dar cu probleme ortopedice. O afecțiune ortopedică poate crea mari probleme. Boala ortopedică trebuie rezolvată, nu doar boala COVID. Îi nenorocim pe niște oameni pentru ca cineva să-și manifeste răzbunarea. Spitalul Foișor este unul dintre cele mai organizate spitale. La fel și Universitar, Floreasca, Elias. Acolo sunt manageri de excepție. USR să ceară în primul rând schimbarea acestui ministru incapabil, nu schimbarea managerului de la Foișor. (…) În noaptea evacuării, am discutat cu aparținători. Erau revoltați pe Vlad Voiculescu și pe Raed Arafat.”
De ce a fost evacuat Spitalul Foișor vineri seara?
Vasile Barbu a explicat și de ce s-a acționat atât de târziu la evacuarea Spitalului Foișor.
Vasile Barbu: „La 16:10 a intrat dispoziția. Nu poți face externare fără registrator. Au chemat oameni de acasă, unii erau plecați. Unii au ajuns seara târziu, e nevoie să se facă scrisori medicale. Medicii au fost chemați de acasă. De aceea a durat așa mult. Membrii familiei au venit de la distanțe mari, mai mult de 150 de kilometri.”
CIOTEȘTE ȘI: Vasile Barbu, despre evacuarea cu scandal de la Spitalul Foișor: „A fost o abordare pompieristică, nu s-a mers la cauză”
