Situație dezastruoasă la centrele de vaccinare din România, dezvăluită, în exclusivitate, de o anchetă Realitatea PLUS! Sute de mii de oameni stau degeaba pe listele de așteptare pentru că mai bine de jumătate dintre centrele de vaccinare funcționează doar pe hârtie. Aici nu ajung niciodată doze, iar oamenii se înscriu degeaba pentru a se programa la vaccinare pentru că, practic, rămân permanent pe listele de așteptare. Cel puțin așa s-a întâmplat până în prezent. Sunt cifre halucinante – peste jumătate din centrele deschise NU sunt funcționale în acest moment dar au liste de așteptare cu sute de mii de persoane înscrise.
Dintre cele 734 centre de vaccinare din România, 698 au deschise listele pentru așteptarea la programarea pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID-19, însă, dintre acestea 404 nu au emis nicio notificare către persoanele înscrise deja pe listele de așteptare, anunță, în exclusivitate, Realitatea PLUS.
Pe listele de așteptare sunt înscrise până în prezent peste 770.000 de persoane.
CENTRE-FANTOMĂ DE VACCINARE împotriva COVID-19
– 734 de centre de vaccinare active
– 698 de centre cu liste de așteptare deschise cu 876 fluxuri
– 274 de centre de vaccinare care au început notificarea celor înscriși pentru programare cu 472 fluxuri
– 404 fluxuri doar pe hârtie
Listele de așteptare pe care se pot înscrie cei care doresc să se programeze pentru vaccinare anti-COVID-19 au devenit funcționale de trei săptămâni, din 15 martie.
Doar 234 au început notificările către cei înscriși pentru a se programa.
Sunt în așteptare 876 de fluxuri.
În realitate, jumătate din fluxurile existente în platforma de vaccinare nu au emis nicio notificare pentru programarea celor înscriși, potrivit Realitatea PLUS.
Sunt cazuri de câteva săptămâni de când s-au deschis aceste liste de așteptare.
Astfel că oamenii care s-au înscris într-un centru nefuncțional așteaptă să fie deschis sau aleg să meargă la un alt centru. Însă, în momentul în care aleg alt centru, pierd locul de pe lista de așteptare și se reînscriu pe o nouă listă de așteptare, a noului centru unde s-au înscris. Astfel că așteptarea se tot prelungește.
În plus, cei care s-au înscris pentru programare și se programează nu au cum să știe, până în acest moment, dacă centrul de vaccinare respectiv pentru care au optat este funcțional sau nu și nici cât au de așteptat până le vine rândul să se vaccineze, potrivit Realitatea PLUS.
În acest moment există locuri libere pentru vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca, însă românii au o reticență în legătură cu imunizarea cu acest produs în urma scandalurilor și problemelor legate de coagulare, de tromboze anunțate încă din luna martie în toată lumea, chiar și decese din cauze considerate a fi datorate vaccinării. În timp ce multe țări din Uniunea Europeană au reluat vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca după suspendarea din luna martie, câteva state au ales să o suspende până la noi conclluzii. Deocamdată, Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului a anunțat că nu s-a demonstrat o legătură directă între decese și vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca, însă se studiază o posibilă legătură între apariția trombozelor și vaccinul de la AstraZeneca.
Citește și De ce românilor le este frică de vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca și preferă Pfizer sau Moderna? Explicația specialiștilor și ce trebuie să facă autoritățile
