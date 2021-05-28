Guvernul a aprobat, în ședința de ieri la propunerea Ministerului Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației, proiectul de lege privind reorganizarea Inspectoratului de Stat în Construcții.
Se va desființa nivelul regional al ISC, vor fi desființate 20 de posturi de conducere, se va eficientiza munca și se va face o economie de peste 3 milioane de lei pe an – a declarat, după ședința de Guvern, ministrul dezvoltării, Cseke Attila.
După cum este cunoscut, Ministerul Dezvoltării a anunțat, în februarie, intenția de a desființa nivelul regional al ISC, instituție aflată în subordinea ministerului. În prezent, ISC are atât aparat central, cât și inspectorate regionale și județene, fiind singura instituție cu trei niveluri din subordinea ministerului.
”Multe dintre sarcinile inspectorilor regionali sunt aceleași cu cele ale inspectorilor județeni, fapt care a condus la întârzierea soluționării unor sarcini, la sincope și scăderea operativității. Ținta este eficientizarea muncii și a costurilor. Vom păstra, pe lângă organismul central, nivelul cel mai apropiat de cetățean, cel județean. Nivelul regional va fi desființat”, a spus ministrul Cseke Attila.
Ministrul a adăugat: există unitate regională a ISC, în care există inspector șef regional și șef serviciu de coordonare a activității de control, fără inspectori și fără posibilitatea de a îndeplini sarcinile de bază ale instituției.
La nivelul inspectoratelor regionale în construcții, sunt propuse spre desființare toate cele 160 de posturi. Parlamentul urmează să dezbată, în procedură de urgență, propunerea legislativă.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a
little bit, but other than that, this is
excellent blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
excellent submit, very informative. I wonder
why the other specialists of this sector do not realize this.
You must proceed your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Hi there I am so excited I found your website, I
really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now
and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I
have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your
post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers
to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write regarding
here. Again, awesome web site!
Hey there terrific blog! Does running a blog such as this take a
great deal of work? I’ve very little understanding of computer programming but I had
been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any recommendations
or tips for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject
nevertheless I simply needed to ask. Cheers!
Interesting blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Kudos
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.