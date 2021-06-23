Deși ministrul Mediului vrea uciderea urșilor periculoși în maxim 24 de ore de la atac, premierul îl contrazice. Florin Cîțu spune că Ordonanța pentru împușcarea sau relocarea urșilor nu va fi dată prea curând. Totuși, șeful Guvernului cere un raport cu toate atacurile animalelor periculoase înainte de a fi modificată legislația.
Florin Cîțu a declarat că momentan nu se pune problema ca Executivul să dea o ordonață cu privire la împușcarea urșilor.
„Pana la OUG si până la o decizie a Guvernului aș vrea să văd un raport – și am cerut acest lucru în ședința de sâmbătă cu prefecții – care să îmi arate exact situația reală, să știu câte atacuri sunt, câte pagube sunt, câte victime, unde, aș vrea să știu pe județe, de câte ori s-a sunat la 112. Vreau să am situația la zi, înainte să iau o decizie”, a afirmat Cîțu.
Ultimul atac al urșilor a fost la casa primarului din Băile Tușnad. O ursoaică și puii ei au intrat în garajul casei, iar momentul a fost surprins de camerele de surpraveghere ale locuinței. Este a 35-a gospodărie călcată de urși în doar 3 săptămâni.
„Noi n-am cerut împușcarea acestui animal, noi am cerut relocarea, să fie luat de aici că deja majoritatea caselor în care au intrat sunt cu copii, 3-4 copii”, a declarat, pentru Realitatea PLUS, Butyka Zsolt, primarul din Băile Tușnad.
Atacurile urșilor devin din ce în ce mai frecvente. Săptămâna aceasta, un bărbat de 53 de ani din Harghita a ajuns în stare gravă la spital după ce a fost sfâșiat de un urs. În tot acest timp, Ministrul Mediului Tanczos Barna vrea uciderea urșilor periculoși în maxim 24 de ore de la atac sau relocarea acestora.
