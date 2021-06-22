Ministrul Mediului, Tanczos Barna, a declarat că proiectul de ordonanţă la care se lucrează ar permite ca urşii agresivi, care atacă pe teritoriul localităţilor, să poată fi tranchilizaţi şi relocaţi sau împuşcaţi de o echipă formată de jandarmi şi vânători, în 24 de ore, în funcţie de gravitatea situaţiei. El a afirmat că, potrivit datelor din luna iunie, sunt înregistrate chiar şi 30-40 de alerte pe zi la 112 din cauza atacurilor urşilor.
Tanczos Barna a scris, pe Facebook, că a avut, luni, o şedinţă cu primarii, reprezentanţii asociaţiilor de vânătoare şi asociaţiilor fermierilor din judeţul Harghita despre ordonanţa care ar permite intervenţia imediată în situaţiile de urgenţă cauzate de urşi.
El a explicat că prezentat, în cadrul întâlnirii, cele mai importante puncte din proiectul de ordonanţă la care se lucrează şi care permite ca, „în funcţie de gravitatea situaţiei, urşii agresivi care atacă pe teritoriul localităţilor să poată fi tranchilizaţi şi relocaţi sau împuşcaţi de o echipă formată de jandarmi şi vânători, în 24 ore după ce se semnalează prezenţa ursului”.
Totodată, astfel ar fi oferită primăriilor posibilitatea de a semna un contract cu asociaţiile de vânătoare în vederea rezolvării atacurilor urşilor prin intervenţie imediată.
„De asemenea în zonele de tampon ale localităţilor am oferi posibilitatea de prevenire prin alungarea, tranchilizarea şi relocare sau împuşcarea urşiilor agresivi”, a afăugat ministrul Mediului.
El a prezentat o statistică potrvit căreia, pe baza datelor din luna iunie, sunt înregistrate chiar şi 30-40 de alerte pe zi la 112 din cauza atacurilor urşilor.
„Aproape că nu trece zi fără să auzim de victime omeneşti. Problema a luat amploare, iar ministerul trebuie să elaboreze cadrul legal pentru intervenţii imediate. Din fericire, sunt din ce în ce mai mulţi cei care conştientizează gravitatea situaţiei, atât la nivel parlamentar, cât şi la nivelul guvernului. În următoarele zile vom continua discuţiile pe acest subiect”, a conchis Tanczos Barna.
În ultimele zile, doi bărbaţi din judeţul Harghita au fost atacaţi de urşi, fiind răniţi. Primul atac a avut loc vineri, un bărbat de 54 de ani fiind atacat la ferma sa şi suferind multiple leziuni toracice, dar şi la nivelul capului şi feţei. El a fost operat timp de şase ore la Spitalul din MIercurea Ciuc. Duminică, un alt bărbat, de 53 de ani, din Căpâlniţa, a fost atacat de un urs când verifica gardul electric din zona unde are animale. Şi el a fost dus la spital, fiind operat.
Sursa: Realitatea Din UDMR
