Ministerul Dezvoltării a adoptat noi reglementări privind construirea de creşe. Ministrul Cseke Attila a subliniat că fost nevoie de noi reglementări, pentru că normativa în vigoare de 24 de ani nu reflecta realitatea de astăzi.
„Noua reglementare va fi mai simplă, mai uşor de aplicat, şi va garanta creşe sigure în caz de incendiu”, a explicat el.
„În 2002 au fost modificate regulile privind construcţia de locuinţe, de atunci nu a fost actualizată nicio prevedere privind construcţiile. Ministerul Dezvoltării va demara, încă în acest an, construirea noilor creşe conform programului de guvernare, astfel a fost necesară şi urgentă actualizarea normativelor din acest domeniu. Scopul este să construim creşe moderne, pe baza unor reglementări moderne”, a spus Cseke Attila, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al UDMR
Reglementările în vigoare, de 79 de pagini, au fost reduse la 28, şi acordă posibilitatea – cu respectarea tuturor criteriilor şi prevederilor – amplasării creşelor în cadrul unor clădiri de birouri, acolo unde numărul de angajaţi şi copii justifică acest lucru, scrie News.ro.
„Scopul este de a încuraja natalitatea şi de a ajuta tinerele mame în revenirea pe piaţa forţei de muncă”, a conchis ministrul.
Pe lângă elementele specifice legate de urbanism, arhitectură, rezistenţă şi securitate, noua reglementare va conţine prevederi privind eficienţa energetică din surse regenerabile.
Totodată, noua reglementare va asigura 5 – 10 mp/copil spaţiu de joacă în aer liber, un cabinet medical de cel puţin 16 mp în clădire, şi cel puţin 8 mc de aer/copil în fiecare spaţiu de joacă şi dormitor. Noua reglementare va intra în vigoare după publicarea în Monitorul Oficial.
Sursa: Realitatea Din UDMR
