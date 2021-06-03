Consilierii județeni PNL au votat împotriva proiectului care interzicea cumulul de funcții în Consiliul Județean Alba.
”Oare cum va reuși Emil Boc de la Cluj să impună reorganizarea administrativ-teritorială a României, când la Alba, colegii lui de partid votează ÎMPOTRIVA REFORMELOR?!
Consilierii județeni PNL au votat, ieri, în cadrul ședintei extraordinare din Consiliul Județean Alba, împotriva proiectului cât se poate de legal, depus de mine și colegii mei din USR-PLUS, prin care am cerut o chestiune de bun simț: INTERZICEREA CUMULULUI DE FUNCȚII ÎN CONSILIUL JUDEȚEAN ALBA ȘI MERITOCRAȚIA SĂ FIE UN PRIM CRITERIU ÎN DESEMNAREA REPREZENTANȚIILOR CONSILIULUI JUDEȚEAN ÎN FUNCȚIILE PUBLICE! Este ceea ce toată lumea cere: STOP pilelor și cumetriilor pe banii publici, din taxele și impozitele noastre.
Sunt persoane care îndeplinesc nenumărate funcții în diverse consilii de administrație și în companii din subordinea Consiliului Județean, cumulând sume chiar de peste 20.000 lei net pe lună, bani încasați de la stat.
Fiind de la Cugir am fost frapat când am aflat că Directorul Parcului Industrial Cugir, structură deconcentrată a Consiliului Județean, este, în același timp, și Membru în Consiliul de Administrație la același parc industrial, Administrator Special UM Cugir, Membru CA Apa CTTA și Președinte la Composesoratul Grăniceresc Cugir. Fără să contest competențele domnului, nu sunt oare prea multe atribuții pentru o singură persoană?
Moralitatea pe care o clamăm, meritocrația pe care o promovăm și competența pe care alegătorii o așteaptă de la noi sunt aspectele ce ne diferențiază de vechea clasă politică. Dar pentru asta trebuie să fim verticali, să dovedim bun simț și să avem puterea de a spune lucrurilor pe nume.
Doresc TRANSPARENȚĂ și CORECTITUDINE în ceea ce privește Administrația Județului Alba și în cheltuirea BANULUI PUBLIC, este mesajul transmis de Claudiu NEMEȘ, Consilier Județean USR-PLUS Alba
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
