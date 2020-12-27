Prima persoană din România care s-a vaccinat anti-coronavirus este Mihaela Anghel, o asistentă medicală în vârstă de 26 de ani, de la Institutul Matei Balș, din Capitală, cea care a avut grijă de primul român confirmat cu Sars-Cov-2, potrivit realitatea.net

„A fost cea mai mare emotie, am fost privilegiata ca am fost prima persoana aleasa sa fie vaccinata din aceasta tara. Eu am primit primul pacient. Nici nu stiam cu ce ne confruntam, ne asteptam la ce e mai rau dar usor, usor, ne-am obisnuit si incercam sa trecem peste. Suntem si noi afectati odata cu pierderea pacientilor. Nu s-a intamplat niciodata sa avem un raport atat de mare de decese”, a spus asistenta Mihaela Anghel, prima persoana din Romania care a primit vaccinul anti-covid.

Intrebata cum a reactionat in momentul in care a aflat ca va fi prima persoana din Romania care va fi vaccinata, asistenta Mihaela Anghel a declarat: „Nu am stiut cum sa reactionez, am spus pur si simplu da si am ajuns aici, nu m-am intrebat de ce sunt eu prima persoana vaccinata. Nu a durut absolut deloc.”

Totodata, asistenta a venit si cu un mesaj pentru persoanele care refuza vaccinarea: „Le transmit sa deschida bine ochii, sa vina sa se vaccineze, sa scapam de greutatea asta care ne apasa pe toti. Simt ca este inceputul sfarsitului acestei pandemii. M-am gandit ca, in scurt timp, o sa reusim sa scapam de aceasta priblema care este si ca o sa fim din nou fericiti.”

Intrebata daca s-a gandit mult inainte de a lua decizia de a se vaccina, Mihaela Anghel a spus: „Nu am stat deloc pe ganduri, cand am auzit ca vine vaccinul, m-am gandit ca o sa ma vaccinez. Cel mai greu a fost la inceput, ca nu am putut sta langa familie, cel mai greu este sa lucram in aceste conditii, echipati asa, sa nu ne recunoasca pacientii. Ne recunosc numai dupa ochi sau dupa ochelari.”

„Toti stam ore in sir imbracati in acel echipament, vara a fost groaznic, 5-6 ore fara apa si fara aer, in transpiratie. Ieseam, beam o gura de apa, ne linisteam 5 min si intram din nou”, a mai spus aceasta.

„Cele mai mari emotii au fost cand a venit primul pacinet, stiam ce trebuie sa facem, dar nu si cu ce ne confruntam”, a mai spus asistenta Mihaela Anghel. 

Sursa: Realitatea de Realitatea Medicala

