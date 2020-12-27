Prima persoană din România care s-a vaccinat anti-coronavirus este Mihaela Anghel, o asistentă medicală în vârstă de 26 de ani, de la Institutul Matei Balș, din Capitală, cea care a avut grijă de primul român confirmat cu Sars-Cov-2, potrivit realitatea.net
„A fost cea mai mare emotie, am fost privilegiata ca am fost prima persoana aleasa sa fie vaccinata din aceasta tara. Eu am primit primul pacient. Nici nu stiam cu ce ne confruntam, ne asteptam la ce e mai rau dar usor, usor, ne-am obisnuit si incercam sa trecem peste. Suntem si noi afectati odata cu pierderea pacientilor. Nu s-a intamplat niciodata sa avem un raport atat de mare de decese”, a spus asistenta Mihaela Anghel, prima persoana din Romania care a primit vaccinul anti-covid.
Intrebata cum a reactionat in momentul in care a aflat ca va fi prima persoana din Romania care va fi vaccinata, asistenta Mihaela Anghel a declarat: „Nu am stiut cum sa reactionez, am spus pur si simplu da si am ajuns aici, nu m-am intrebat de ce sunt eu prima persoana vaccinata. Nu a durut absolut deloc.”
Totodata, asistenta a venit si cu un mesaj pentru persoanele care refuza vaccinarea: „Le transmit sa deschida bine ochii, sa vina sa se vaccineze, sa scapam de greutatea asta care ne apasa pe toti. Simt ca este inceputul sfarsitului acestei pandemii. M-am gandit ca, in scurt timp, o sa reusim sa scapam de aceasta priblema care este si ca o sa fim din nou fericiti.”
Intrebata daca s-a gandit mult inainte de a lua decizia de a se vaccina, Mihaela Anghel a spus: „Nu am stat deloc pe ganduri, cand am auzit ca vine vaccinul, m-am gandit ca o sa ma vaccinez. Cel mai greu a fost la inceput, ca nu am putut sta langa familie, cel mai greu este sa lucram in aceste conditii, echipati asa, sa nu ne recunoasca pacientii. Ne recunosc numai dupa ochi sau dupa ochelari.”
„Toti stam ore in sir imbracati in acel echipament, vara a fost groaznic, 5-6 ore fara apa si fara aer, in transpiratie. Ieseam, beam o gura de apa, ne linisteam 5 min si intram din nou”, a mai spus aceasta.
„Cele mai mari emotii au fost cand a venit primul pacinet, stiam ce trebuie sa facem, dar nu si cu ce ne confruntam”, a mai spus asistenta Mihaela Anghel.
Sursa: Realitatea de Realitatea Medicala
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a stuff!
existing here at this website, thanks admin of this web page.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we
communicate?
Here is my web blog read this
Great site you have got here.. It’s difficult to
find good quality writing like yours nowadays. I truly appreciate
people like you! Take care!!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to
get that „perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog
loads extremely fast for me on Internet explorer.
Exceptional Blog!
my web blog private transfer
I was able to find good info from your blog posts. https://www.zintro.com/profile/zi33174435?showpublic=true&ref=Zi33174435
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
more. Thanks for excellent information I was looking
for this info for my mission.
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really loved what you had
to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Unquestionably consider that that you said. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the internet the simplest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other folks think about concerns that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as
defined out the entire thing without having side effect , people can take a
signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t understand afterward its
up to other viewers that they will assist, so
here it takes place.
เว็บไซต์ยูฟ่าเบท ได้เปิดตัวอย่างการแล้ว สามารถเข้าดูกรคาบอลไม่ว่าจะเป็น บอลเต็ง
บอลสเต็ปUFABET ทางเข้าUFABET ให้ค่าน้ำสูงสุด ยืนยันโดยทาง เว็บไซต์ UFABET CASINO ONLINE
Feel free to visit my web blog; UFA098
เว็บไซต์ยูฟ่าเบท ได้เปิดตัวอย่างการแล้ว สามารถเข้าดูราคาบอลไม่ว่าจะเป็น บอลเต็ง บอลสเต็ปUFABET
ปากทางเข้าUFABET ให้ค่าน้ำประปาสูงสุด การันตีโดยทาง เว็บ
UFABET CASINO ONLINE
Have a look at my blog post … เว็บบอล
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff prior to and you are simply extremely fantastic.
I actually like what you have got here, certainly like what you are saying and the way through which you say
it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to take care of to keep it
wise. I can’t wait to learn much more from you. This is really a wonderful website.
It’s an remarkable paragraph in support of all the web people; they will get advantage from
it I am sure.
Someone necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I might state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
I surprised with the analysis you made to make this actual
submit amazing. Magnificent task!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to
bear in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst
folks think about issues that they plainly don’t realize about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as outlined out the
whole thing without having side effect , other folks can take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post.
Thanks for providing this information.
In fact when someone doesn’t understand afterward
its up to other people that they will assist, so here it
occurs.
I got this web page from my buddy who shared with me on the topic of this site and at the moment this time I am visiting this
web page and reading very informative content at this time.
Hello mates, fastidious paragraph and good arguments commented at this place, I am truly enjoying by these.
Undeniably consider thazt that you stated.
Your favourite reason appeared to be at the internet
the simplest factor to remember of. I say to
you, I definitely get irked even as people consider isssues that they plainly don’t understand about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the higheest and also defined out the entire
thing with no need side-effects , people could takie a signal.
Will likely be again too get more. Thanks
web page
Asking questions are really fastidious thing if you are not understanding something entirely, but this article gives
good understanding even.
Here is my blog Reseller Web Hosting
Hey there, You have done an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally
suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from
this web site.
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing
such things, therefore I am going to inform her. http://eclipsepromoshop.com/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/14122/Default.aspx
Please let me know if you’re looking for
a article writer for your blog. You have some really good
posts and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Thank you!
When the set up is full, you’ll be redirected to your download hyperlink mechanically.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognise what you
are talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my site =).
We may have a link exchange arrangement between us
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while
you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this
your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Very rapidly this web page will be famous amid all blogging visitors, due to it’s
nice articles
แทงบอล เว็บพนันออนไลน์ UFA089 พนันบอลออนไลน์ ชั้น 1 ของ เมืองไทย
Also visit my web site เว็บพนันบอลออนไลน์
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast coming again to read more
news.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Thanks to my father who shared with me concerning this blog, this weblog is genuinely remarkable.
I feel this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. However want to statement on some normal issues, The web site
taste is great, the articles is really great : D.
Just right task, cheers
I quite like looking through an article that will make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for allowing me to comment!