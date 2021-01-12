Președintele Klaus Iohannis a susținut, marți, prima conferință de presă din acest an. Acesta a declarat că mizează pe două direcții majore în 2021: ”Pe de o parte trebuie să stopăm pandemia, pe de altă parte trebuie să repornim în forță toate sectoarele economice și să începem reformele promise”.
”Suntem la începutul unui an extrem de important pentru dezvoltarea economică a României. Avem două direcții majore. Pe de o parte trebuie să stopăm pandemia, pe de altă parte trebuie să repornim în forță toate sectoarele economice și să începem reformele promise. Viziunea mea și a echipei guvernamentale e să avem un buget centrat pe investiții și sprijinirea mediului de afaceri, cu care vom crea premisele unei creșteri economice sustenabile. Este obligatoriu să înceapă un proces de resetare a statului, punând în centru accesul cetățeanului la servicii publice. Așadar, digitalizare și debirocratizare pe toate palierele. Am avut întâlniri cu miniștrii, avem o abordare comună. Reformele nu pot să mai aștepte, 2021 e anul în care trebuie puse bazele unei sănătoase reașezări a societății.
Vaccinarea în masă reprezintă singura soluție pentru a ne întoarce cât mai rapid la normalitate. De succesul campanie de vaccinare depinde în mare măsură evitarea unor crize profunde și revitalizarea economiei. Este esențial ca această campanie de vaccinare să reușească, pentru a obține imunizarea populației la nivel național.
Le solicit tuturor autorităților să dea dovadă de implicare și de colaborare loială. Dacă reușim ca până în vară să vaccinăm un procent semnificativ din populație, eforturile tuturor vor fi răsplătite. Suntem încă departe de o incidență a cazurilor care să permită relaxarea restricțiilor”, a declarat Klaus Iohannis.
Alte detalii, dar și răspunsul Președintelui Iohannis la întrebările jurnaliștilor, AICI
