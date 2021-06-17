Meteorologii au emis un Cod Galben de de instabilitate atmoseferică accentuată, valabil joi 17 iunie, de la ora 12:00 până la ora 21:00. 

Potrivit acestora, pe parcursul zilei de joi (17 iunie) în Oltenia, vestul Munteniei, Banat, jumătatea de sud a Crișanei și a Transilvaniei vor fi perioade cu instabilitate atmosferică accentuată ce se va manifesta prin averse torențiale, frecvente descărcări electrice, vijelii și grindină.

În intervale scurte de timp cantitățile de apă vor depăși 25…30 l/mp și izolat 40 l/mp.

Astfel de fenomene se vor semnala pe arii restrânse și în sud-estul teritoriului.

