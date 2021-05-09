Fostul șef al SIE, Ioan Talpeș, a făcut o serie de dezvăluiri explozive despre Mircea Geoană și presupuse conexiuni ale unor membri ai familie sale cu Securitatea și serviciile secrete sovietice. În emisiunea Culisele Statului Paralel de la Realitatea Plus, Talpeș a vorbit despre tatăl lui Geoană, dar și despre soacra fostului lider PSD, actualmente secretar general adjunct al NATO. Și fostul deputat Cristian Rizea a comentat, alături de fostul șef SIE, aspecte mai puțin clare din biografia lui Mircea Geoană.
Fostul șef al Serviciului Român de Informații a recunoscut că avut încredere și l-a sprijinit pe Geoană pentru postul de ambasador în Statele Unite.
“Eu am fost cel care l-a recomandat la Washington pe Mircea Geoană. Pentru că habar n-aveam despre unele desfășurări și unele jocuri. Dacă aș fi știut sau mi-aș fi amintit, pentru că am știut la un moment dat, de domul Pacepa și rolul unei distinse doamne profesoare la ASE (Întrebarea moderatorului, Anca Alexandrescu: Doamna Costea?! (Margareta Costea, soacra lui Mircea Geoană N.R. Ioan Talpeș confirmă) aș fi fost mai atent. Dar n-ai de unde să știi.
Mai mult, Talpeș a afirmat că, din ce se vorbea la vremea respectivă, între Margareta Costea și Ion Mihai Pacepa ar fi fost o idilă. Pe de altă parte, plecarea aparent intempestivă a șefului Securității, în 1978, a fost pusă într-un context mai amplu de către fostul șef SIE.
“Pacepa a fost un personaj, cel puțin din datele pe care le dețin eu, care a primit o misiune, eu sunt convins că de la Moscova, ca să-l discrediteze pe Ceaușescu și România. Din nefericire, el nu s-a oprit la discreditarea lui Ceaușescu”
Într-o intervenție în direct de la Chișinău, fostul deputat Cristina Rizea l-a întrebat pe Ioan Talpeș dacă are informații că generalul Ioan Geoană ar fi fost șeful celulei GRU (Serviciul de Contraiformații Externe al Armatei Sovietice).
“N-am cum să infirm, n-am nici cum să confirm (…) dar a avut în mod normal relații, pentru că noi (România comunistă – N.R.) am fost alături de GRU din 1947.” În acest context, Talpeș a pomenit și de rolul pe care Ioan Geoană l-a avut în timpul Revoluției din decembrie 1989, el fiind indicat de unii drept cel care a lansat diversiunea cu teroriștii în subteranele Bucureștiului. “El a făcut studii la Moscova, el avea un rol în situații critice de acest gen”, a afirmat Talpeș, în emisiunea Culisele Statului Paralel de la Realitatea Plus.
Ioan Talpeș, dezvăluiri explozive: Cum comanda UE premieri în România. Jocuri de culise la nivel înalt – de ce NU a ajuns Ponta președinte
