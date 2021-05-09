Cristian Rizea a dezvăluit, în exclusivitate, duminică seară, la „Culisele statului paralel”, realizată de Anca Alexandrescu, implicarea lui George Maior, ca director al Serviciului de Informații Interne, în alegerile locale, pentru a-l înlătura pe fostul primar al Sectorului 5, Marian Vanghelie.
Cristian Rizea a dezvăluit, duminică seară, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS, că George Maior, ca director al SRI, s-a implicat activ în alegerile locale din 2016, prin înlăturarea, cu cel puțin un an înainte, a lui Marian Vanghelie de pe scena politică. Chiar când acesta se pregătea pentru o nouă candidatură, a cincea, la Sectorul 5. Totul s-a întâmplat chiar înainte de numirea la Washington, ca ambasador al României, în iunie 2015, când a și demisionat de la șefia SRI.
„Propunerea a fost făcută direct de George Maior, din biroul său, de la SRI. Chiar atunci, la sfârșitul anului 2014, în luna decembrie. La biroul lui mai secret, cunoscut de noi, cei inițiați. Îl știe toată lumea… Pe strada Jandarmeriei… Cei doi grei – George Maior și Florian Coldea în aceeași vilă”, a declarat Cristian Rizea, în excusivitate, duminică seară, la „Culisele statului paralel”.
Cristian Rizea a relatat momentul în care George Maior i-a propus să preia filiala PSD a Sectorului 5 și să candideze la alegerile locale din 2016, chiar dacă Marian Vanghelie avea în spate deja patru mandate și ar fi candidat și pentru următorul.
„Cu George Maior am stabilit, mi-a zis el clar”, a declarat Rizea.
„Vreau să preiei tu organizația PSD Sector 5 și să candidezi pentru primărie, pentru alegerile din iunie 2016. A venit Georgian Pop, dar eu te apreciez mai mult pe tine și ai intra tu, că esti mai capabil”, ar fi declarat George Maior, potrivit dezvăluirilor făcute de Cristian Rizea, duminică seară.
„Prima oară a fost în 2014, apoi imediat după Anul Nou. Cred că a doua săptămână din ianuarie. Și mi-a spus asta și eu am replicat: Bun, dar cu Vanghelie, că el e în funcție, de 3-4 mandate, atunci nu era nicio problema dn punctul de vedere al legii cu el, era președinte PSD Sectorul 5”, a mai spus Rizea.
Fostul șef al SRI știa cu câteva luni înainte de arestarea lui Vanghelie din martie 2015, pentru luare de mită.
La întrebarea lui Rizea „ce facem cu Vanghelie”, Rizea a declarat că George Maior i-a spus „clar”: „Stai liniștit, că în trei luni îl arestăm”.
„Și am contorizat, și exact trei luni au fost până la arestarea lui”, a mai precizat Cristian Rizea, duminică seară, în exclusivitate, la „Culisele statului paralel”.
În contextul dezvăluirilor făcute de Cristian Rizea, legate de implicarea activă a fostului șef SRI George Maior în înlăturarea lui Vanghelie, Anca Alexandrescu a relatat duminică seară că generalul în rezervă Dumitru Dumbravă, fost secretar general SRI, a fost văzut din nou la instanță. Chiar în această perioadă în care fostul primar Marian Vanghelie așteaptă o sentință. Și a amintit și de declarațiile făcute, vineri seară, de fostul primar Marian Vanghelie la Realitatea PLUS.
Vanghelie și-a exprimat temerea că fostul ofițer SRI ar încerca să facă presiuni asupra unor judecători pe care i-ar avea la mână, astfel încât să dea unele soluții „dorite” în anumite dosare, așa cum este și cel pe care-l are fostul edil. El a declarat că este convins că vizita lui Dumitru Dumbravă avea un scop precis, și nu era una de curtoazie: “El s-a dus acolo ca să se folosească de o serie de dosare pe care le avea în tolbă de la vechea garnitură”, a declarat Vanghelie, sâmbătă, la Realitatea PLUS.
Citește și Fostul primar Marian Vanghelie, acuzații grave la adresa generalilor SRI în rezervă Dumitru Dumbravă și Florian Coldea
Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information particularly the remaining
phase 🙂 I care for such information much. I used to be seeking
this certain info for a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
I like reading an article that can make men and women think.
Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
Yes! Finally someone writes about 우리카지노계열.
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Thanks!
Can I just say what a comfort to uncover a person that truly
understands what they’re discussing over the internet.
You definitely understand how to bring a problem to
light and make it important. More people have to read this and understand this side
of your story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular since you most certainly
possess the gift.
What i do not understood is in reality how you’re now not actually much more smartly-favored than you may be now.
You’re very intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly with regards to this matter, made me individually believe it from a lot of numerous angles.
Its like women and men are not fascinated until it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga!
Your individual stuffs great. At all times deal
with it up!
This is my first time visit at here and i am genuinely impressed to
read all at one place.
I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual
effort to create a great article… but what can I say… I
hesitate a whole lot and never manage to get nearly anything done.
I feel that is one of the most important information for me.
And i’m glad studying your article. But wanna commentary on few
general things, The web site style is ideal, the articles is actually great : D.
Good job, cheers
Having read this I believed it was really informative. I appreciate you finding the
time and effort to put this informative article together. I once again find myself personally
spending a significant amount of time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
After checking out a number of the blog posts on your web site, I really appreciate your technique of
writing a blog. I book marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will be checking
back in the near future. Take a look at my web site too and tell me how you feel.
I got this web page from my buddy who informed me about this website and at the moment this time I
am visiting this web page and reading very informative articles or reviews
at this time.
Hello there, I do believe your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Aside from that, excellent website!
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your next write ups
thanks once again.
Hi there I am so glad I found your site, I really found you
by accident, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round exciting
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and
also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic jo.
I could not refrain from commenting. Well written!
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you have offered in your post.
They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for
novices. Could you please extend them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic
post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
What’s up mates, its impressive article concerning teachingand fully explained,
keep it up all the time.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must
say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you
suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Hi! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able
to resolve this problem. If you have any recommendations,
please share. Thank you!
bookmarked!!, I love your site!
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It is the little changes that produce the most important changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Fabulous, what a webpage it is! This website presents valuable facts to us, keep it
up.
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been doing a little research on this.
And he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I stumbled upon it for
him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks
for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some
time to discuss this topic here on your web site.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes that make the most important changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this
blog; this blog carries amazing and really good material in support of readers.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this site.
I am hoping to view the same high-grade content from you later on as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired
me to get my very own site now 😉
Hi there, yes this article is truly nice and I have
learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
pay a quick visit this web site on regular basis to get updated
from most up-to-date gossip.
Superb blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get comments from
other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this web site needs a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more,
thanks for the advice!
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some
stories/information. I know my readers would appreciate
your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
Hello there, You’ve done an excellent job.
I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this web site.
This piece of writing gives clear idea designed for the new people of blogging, that really how
to do blogging.
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my younger sister is analyzing such things, so I
am going to convey her.
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code
with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no
coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for Juul Compatible Pods
Hi there to every , for the reason that I am genuinely keen of reading this website’s post
to be updated daily. It carries nice information.
I seriously love your site.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you develop this amazing site yourself? Please reply
back as I’m looking to create my very own site and would love to learn where you got this from or what
the theme is called. Cheers!
Ahaa, its good dialogue regarding this paragraph at this place at this web site, I have read all that,
so now me also commenting here.
Hi there! I realize this is kind of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does building a well-established blog such as yours take a
massive amount work? I am brand new to writing a blog however I do write in my
diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of suggestions or tips for
new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!
If you are going for best contents like me, simply visit this
web page daily for the reason that it presents feature contents,
thanks
If some one wants to be updated with hottest technologies therefore he must be pay a quick visit this web site
and be up to date every day.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before finish I am reading
this fantastic paragraph to increase my know-how.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for 플러스 카지노 사이트
I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners
and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog readers have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks
great in Firefox. Do you have any ideas to help fix this
issue?
I need to to thank you for this very good read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you
book-marked to check out new stuff you post…
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment
form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems
finding one? Thanks a lot!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really
useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to offer one thing back and aid others
like you aided me.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave
it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed
the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had
to tell someone!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which
makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your
theme? Fantastic work!
It’s difficult to find experienced people for this topic, but you seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking
for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make this type of magnificent informative
web site.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with
hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
Thanks for another fantastic post. The place else may anyone get that
kind of info in such a perfect manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I
stumbleupon every day. It will always be helpful to read
through content from other writers and practice a little something from their websites.
Fine way of telling, and fastidious paragraph to obtain facts
about my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in college.
Thanks for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was
once a entertainment account it. Glance complex to far
delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back often!
It’s amazing to visit this web page and reading the views of all colleagues on the topic
of this post, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different
website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page again.
Generally I do not read article on blogs, but I would
like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look
at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me.
Thank you, quite nice article.
I feel this is one of the most significant info for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article.
However should commentary on some general things,
The web site taste is ideal, the articles is really excellent :
D. Excellent task, cheers
It’s fantaѕtic that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well
as from ouг argument maɗe at this time.
Also visit my web blog :: Designer Blouse
I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual
information an individual provide in your visitors?
Is going to be again continuously to inspect new posts
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I
was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for
my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding
one? Thanks a lot!
Genuinely when someone doesn’t understand then its up to other
viewers that they will assist, so here it occurs.
It’s very straightforward to find out any topic on net as compared to books, as I found this article at this website.
Can I simply say what a comfort to find somebody that truly
understands what they’re talking about on the internet. You
certainly understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people need to check this out and understand this side of the story.
It’s surprising you are not more popular because you definitely have
the gift.
Yes! Finally something about 우리카지노.
Hey there! I simply wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great info you
have right here on this post. I am returning
to your site for more soon.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article! It’s the little changes which will make the largest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
We are a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve done
an impressive process and our whole community will probably be grateful to you.
Great information. Lucky me I recently found your blog by
accident (stumbleupon). I have bookmarked it for later!
Incredible story there. What occurred after? Good
luck!
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different
subject but it has pretty much the same page layout
and design. Great choice of colors!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so
i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to
improve my website!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading
your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Admiring the commitment you put into your website and in depth information you provide.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same
outdated rehashed material. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked
your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google
account.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with
SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Cheers!
It’s very simple to find out any matter on net as compared to textbooks, as I found this post at this site.
If some one wishes to be updated with newest technologies therefore he must be visit this site
and be up to date every day.
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web page are
actually awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up the
good work fellows.
What’s up to every , for the reason that I am truly keen of reading this webpage’s post
to be updated regularly. It includes good information.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s
webpage link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same in favor
of you.