 

Cristian Rizea a dezvăluit, în exclusivitate, duminică seară, la „Culisele statului paralel”, realizată de Anca Alexandrescu, implicarea lui George Maior, ca director al Serviciului de Informații Interne, în alegerile locale, pentru a-l înlătura pe fostul primar al Sectorului 5, Marian Vanghelie.

 

Cristian Rizea a dezvăluit, duminică seară, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS, că George Maior, ca director al SRI, s-a implicat activ în alegerile locale din 2016, prin înlăturarea, cu cel puțin un an înainte, a lui Marian Vanghelie de pe scena politică. Chiar când acesta se pregătea pentru o nouă candidatură, a cincea, la Sectorul 5. Totul s-a întâmplat chiar înainte de numirea la Washington, ca ambasador al României, în iunie 2015, când a și demisionat de la șefia SRI.

„Propunerea a fost făcută direct de George Maior, din biroul său, de la SRI. Chiar atunci, la sfârșitul anului 2014, în luna decembrie. La biroul lui mai secret, cunoscut de noi, cei inițiați. Îl știe toată lumea… Pe strada Jandarmeriei… Cei doi grei – George Maior și Florian Coldea în aceeași vilă”, a declarat Cristian Rizea, în excusivitate, duminică seară, la „Culisele statului paralel”.

Cristian Rizea a relatat momentul în care George Maior i-a propus să preia filiala PSD a Sectorului 5 și să candideze la alegerile locale din 2016, chiar dacă Marian Vanghelie avea în spate deja patru mandate și ar fi candidat și pentru următorul. 

„Cu George Maior am stabilit, mi-a zis el clar”, a declarat Rizea.

„Vreau să preiei tu organizația PSD Sector 5 și să candidezi pentru primărie, pentru alegerile din iunie 2016. A venit Georgian Pop, dar eu te apreciez mai mult pe tine și ai intra tu, că esti mai capabil”, ar fi declarat George Maior, potrivit dezvăluirilor făcute de Cristian Rizea, duminică seară.

„Prima oară a fost în 2014, apoi imediat după Anul Nou. Cred că a doua săptămână din ianuarie. Și mi-a spus asta și eu am replicat: Bun, dar cu Vanghelie, că el e în funcție, de 3-4 mandate, atunci nu era nicio problema dn punctul de vedere al legii cu el, era președinte PSD Sectorul 5”, a mai spus Rizea.

Fostul șef al SRI știa cu câteva luni înainte de arestarea lui Vanghelie din martie 2015, pentru luare de mită. 

La întrebarea lui Rizea „ce facem cu Vanghelie”, Rizea a declarat că George Maior i-a spus „clar”: „Stai liniștit, că în trei luni îl arestăm”.

„Și am contorizat, și exact trei luni au fost până la arestarea lui”, a mai precizat Cristian Rizea, duminică seară, în exclusivitate, la „Culisele statului paralel”. 

În contextul dezvăluirilor făcute de Cristian Rizea, legate de implicarea activă a fostului șef SRI George Maior în înlăturarea lui Vanghelie, Anca Alexandrescu a relatat duminică seară că generalul în rezervă Dumitru Dumbravă, fost secretar general SRI, a fost văzut din nou la instanță. Chiar în această perioadă în care fostul primar Marian Vanghelie așteaptă o sentință. Și a amintit și de declarațiile făcute, vineri seară, de fostul primar Marian Vanghelie la Realitatea PLUS.

Vanghelie și-a exprimat temerea că fostul ofițer SRI ar încerca să facă presiuni asupra unor judecători pe care i-ar avea la mână, astfel încât să dea unele soluții „dorite” în anumite dosare, așa cum este și cel pe care-l are fostul edil. El a declarat că este convins că vizita lui Dumitru Dumbravă avea un scop precis, și nu era una de curtoazie: “El s-a dus acolo ca să se folosească de o serie de dosare pe care le avea în tolbă de la vechea garnitură”, a declarat Vanghelie, sâmbătă, la Realitatea PLUS.

Citește și Fostul primar Marian Vanghelie, acuzații grave la adresa generalilor SRI în rezervă Dumitru Dumbravă și Florian Coldea

 

