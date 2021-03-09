Grecia intenționează să ridice restricțiile anti-coronavirus din sectorul de vânzări cu amănuntul și să redeschidă școlile înainte de sfârșitul lunii martie, anunțând de asemenea că va începe repornirea sectorului turistic înaintea sezonului de vară. Anunțul a venit luni de Aristotelia Peloni, purtătoarea de cuvânt a guvernului de la Atena. Totuși, decizia finală va depinde de datele privind evoluția pandemică la momentul respectiv.
Guvernul elen speră ca, pe măsură ce campania de vaccinare progresează, să permită deschiderea teraselor în luna aprilie și să repornească turismul în luna mai.
Sectorul turistic generează 20% din Produsul Intern Brut al Greciei și angajează una din cinci persoane din această țară.
Ministrul de finanțe Christos Staikouras a declarat la rândul său luni în timpul unui interviu la radio că scenariul de bază al executivului vizează redeschiderea economiei începând cu 22 martie. „Două săptămâni de lockdown au costat 1,2 miliarde de euro în cheltuieli publice și taxe pierdute”, a precizat acesta.
Grecia, care a înregistrat 6.758 de decese cauzate de COVID-19, a fost forțată recent să extindă măsurile de carantină din zona metropolitană a capitalei Atena până pe 16 martie. În total Grecia a raportat 205.120 de îmbolnăviri cu SARS-COV-2, de la depistarea primului său caz în urmă cu un an.
Sursa: Realitatea de Diaspora
