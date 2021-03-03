La data de 03 martie 2021, în jurul orei 06.30, pe Bulevardul Republicii din Alba Iulia, un tânăr de 19 ani, din comuna Mihalț, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, ar fi acroșat o femeie de 61 de ani, din Alba Iulia, care traversa strada pe trecerea de pietoni.
În urma accidentului rutier, femeia a suferit leziuni corporale ușoare și a fost transportată la spital.
Conducătorul auto a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest, rezultatul fiind negativ.
Cercetările sunt continuate sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de vătămare corporală din culpă.
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
