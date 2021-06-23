Inundațiile devin tradiție în România. Doi oameni au murit anul acesta, iar în 2020, 29 de județe au fost înghițite de ape, despăgubirile pentru victimele inundațiilor ridicându-se la 5 milioane de lei. Cea mai gravă calamitate naturală de până acum a fost în 1970, când au murit 56 de oameni în urma viiturilor. Una dintre principalele cauze sunt defrișările masive.
Iunie, 2021. România este sub ape. Doi oameni și-au pierdut viața și sute de familii au rămas izolate. Jumătate de țară s-a aflat sub cod portocaliu de ploi și inundații, iar vremea extremă a lovit cu furie. Șuvoaiele au distrus case, drumuri și poduri, iar oamenii au fost evacuați de pompieri.
Premierul României, Florin Cîțu, a anunțat că familiile ale căror case au fost afectate în proporție de 75 la sută vor primi un ajutor de 4.000 de lei. Câte 1.500 de lei primesc persoanele cu locuințe distruse pe jumătate sau mai puțin, iar în cazul în care se înregistrează și decese din cauza inundațiilor, familiile victimelor primesc încă 5.000 de lei.
Inundații au fost și anul trecut în 29 de județe. Atunci, Guvernul a oferit despăgubiri de cinci milioane de lei pentru sutele de români afectați de șuvoaiele dezlănțuite. Inundații au fost și iarna, și primăvara. Apele mari au distrus gospodării, terenuri agricole și viețile a sute de mii de oameni.
În 2014, au fost printre cele mai mari inundaţii din istorie. Ore în șir au căzut atunci între 150 și 220 de litri pe metru pătrat, în condițiile în care rata normală de precipitaţii este de 80 de litri pe metru pătrat pe lună. Apele râurilor s-au umflat şi de 400 de ori. A fost prăpăd. Case făcute una cu pământul, maşini măturate de ape, trenuri deraiate, reţele de electricitate şi de gaze distruse. Potrivit statisticilor Ministerului Mediului și Gospodăririi Apelor, din 1960 și până acum apa a acoperit uscatul cel mai mult în 2004, când aproape douăsprezece mii de hectare au fost inundate. Apele nemiloase au dus cu ele și oameni. În România postdecembristă, anul cu cei mai mulți morți a fost 1999, când 46 de persoane și-au pierdut viața. Primul deceniu al secolului 21 a fost catastrofal pentru România din punctul de vedere al fenomenelor hidrologice. Peste 200 de oameni au murit din cauza furiei apelor. Conform greenreport.ro, cea mai afectată de aceste calamităţi a fost zona Moldovei.
În anul 2001, la primele inundaţii puternice, 14 oameni au murit, iar pagubele au ajuns la un miliard de euro. În 2002 au murit 15 oameni, iar în 2003 şase persoane au fost ucise de ape. Cifrele au crescut progresiv, de la an la an, astfel că în 2004 ploile torenţiale şi apele umflate au omorât 19 români. În anii 2005 şi 2006 inundaţiile au ucis 93 de persoane din ţară, iar pagubele materiale au însumat două miliarde de euro. Şapte români au murit în 2007 din cauza apelor, care au distrus şi o mie de case în aproape 60 de localităţi din Galaţi, Vrancea, Bacău şi Vaslui, iar o miepatrusute de oameni au rămas fără locuinţe. În 2008 au murit cinci oameni, în timp ce în 2010 apele au luat viaţa a 23 de oameni şi au provocat pagube de 700 de milioane de euro. În 2013 viiturile au provocat moartea a 15 oameni.
Inundaţiile din mai 1970 sunt incluse astăzi în categoria celor mai grave calamităţi naturale care au lovit România în secolul 20.
În acel an, 1.500 de localități din România și peste un milion de hectare au fost inundate. Apele Mureşului au atins atunci cea mai mare cotă, după topirea zăpezilor şi căderea ploilor abundente care au urmat. Cele mai mari pagube au fost înregistrate la Satu Mare, unde apa atingea 2 metri în unele locuri. Aici, apele au spart un dig și o uzină electrică și au lăsat în întuneric oamenii ce încercau să se salveze. Însă 56 de persoane au murit.
În ultimii 10 ani, apele din bazinul hidrografic al Mureșului și-au ieșit din matcă în fiecare an. Aceleași drumuri, aproape aceleași case și aceiași oameni au avut probleme cu apele revărsate.
În afară de Mureș, și cei care locuiesc în bazinele hidrografice ale Siretului, Crișurilor, Prutului, Oltului și Ialomitei au fost loviți de blestemul apei. Tot în ultimii 10 ani, și Banatul a fost inundat constant. Se pare însă că oamenii nu au învățat să se apere. Și-au ridicat în continuare case în zone inundabile, iar autoritățile le-au dat aprobări. Și autoritățile au mai făcut ceva – nu au mai întărit baraje, nu au făcut lucrări hidrotehnice care să preîntâmpine astfel de fenomene. Nu s-au construit nici diguri de apărare. În plus au permis și defrișări masive.
Un departament de cercetare al statului român, numit Inventarul Forestier Național, înființat la presiunea Uniunii Europene, a monitorizat timp de zece ani, după metode științifice certificate la nivel mondial, ce se întâmplă în pădurile României. Rezultatele raportului au scos la iveală dimensiunile dezastrului: în fiecare an, 20 de milioane de metri cubi de lemn dispar din păduri fără forme legale. Cifra e atât de mare încât depășește volumul tăierilor autorizate din toată țara.
IFN a stabilit că 38 de milioane de metri cubi de lemn sunt extrași anual din pădurile țării. În condițiile în care Institutul Național de Statistică raportează doar 18 milioane de metri cubi care reprezintă tăierile legale, cercetarea IFN a scos la iveală adevărata dimensiune a dezastrului: restul de 20 de milioane de metri cubi reprezintă arbori extrași fără nicio formă legală. Chiar dacă o mică parte din acest volum uriaș ar putea fi reprezentată de dispariții naturale, majoritatea arborilor dispar în urma tăierilor ilegale. La un preț mediu de 50 de euro pe metru cub de lemn, rezultă că, în fiecare an, piața neagră a lemnului din România însumează circa un miliard de euro. Anul trecut, studiul departamentului a fost recunoscut de către autorități.
