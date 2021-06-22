Lucian Duță, fostul șef al Casei Naționale de Asigurări de Sănătate, a vorbit marți, în emisiunea ”Culisele statului paralel” moderată de Anca Alexandrescu, despre cauzele crizei citostaticelor din România și soluțiile care ar putea rezolva problema.
”Putem enumera cel puțin trei cauze pentru care nu sunt citostatice.
Una ar fi că nu avem finanțare îndestulătoare. Acum o săptămână, guvernul a dat o ordonanță prin care transferă iar bani de la stat la privat, cu alte cuvinte văduvește bugetul public. Dacă nu sunt bani, mai tai din ei și îi transferi către sistemul privat…
A doua cauză pentru care nu sunt medicamente este că importatorii nu le aduc. Domnii Ponta și Bănicioiu, în 2014, au modificat – s-au lăudat atunci că sunt campioni ai prețurilor și au făcut o eroare fundamentală – și au stabilit ca prețul medicamentelor din România să fie cel mai mic din Europa. Este o aberație pentru că firmele de medicamente plătesc deja o taxă de clawback, iar producătorii nu mai aduc medicamente dacă le impui și cele mai mici prețuri, pentru că ies în pierdere.
Citește și: ”Culisele statului paralel | Bolnavii de cancer din România, condamnați de sistem – 140 de oameni, lăsați să moară în fiecare zi. 10 ani de criză de citostatice”
Soluția este creșterea prețului la medicamente, adus la nivelul mediu european prețul de comercializare, iar prețul de decontare, pe care îl plăteșe statul, să rămână cel mai mic din Europa. În felul acesta, nu mai pot fi scoase din țară medicamente și să fie acel export paralel, care în România atinge la ora aceasta cam 1,5-2 miliarde. Se iau medicamente la preț mic și se exportă în Occident la prețuri de 2, 3, 4, 5 ori mai mari.
O altă cauză este interesul pseudomafiot care există pe piața marilor distribuitori de medicamente, în cârdășie cu Ministerul Sănătății și Casa Națională de Asigurări, care țin special aceste mecanisme aberante de decontare a medicamentelor care nu le lasă să ajungă în România și se duc pe niște filiere obscure, în care unii câștigă câteva milioane de euro pe an. Când cardul de sănătate a intrat în funcțiune, frauda din sistemul de asigurări – rețete false, servicii false – a cam dispărut, așa că cei care câștigau foarte mulți bani de pe piața de medicamente s-au orientat către acest export paralel de medicamente, cu consecințe devastatoare pentru pacientul român.
Lipsa citostaticelor din spitale este cauzată exclusiv de lipsa de măsuri pe care Ministerul Sănătății ar trebui să le ia”, a declarat Duță.
