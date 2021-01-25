Claudiu Năsui a vorbit la „Legile Puterii” și despre proiectul privind reducerea impozitării muncii. Ministrul Economiei a precizat că România se află pe primul loc în Europa într-un top nedorit al sărăciei în rândul muncitorilor.

Claudiu Năsui: „Nu vad de ce statul roman ar trebui sa stea cu un balast in spate. (…) Noi am avut trei reforme clare in timpul campaniei electorale: sistemul de educatie, saracia si sistemul de sanatate. (…) Este foarte importanta reducerea impozitarii muncii mai ales pentru cele mai mici salarii. (…) Cel mai bun mod este sa il facem intr-un sector pilot de anul viitor. Ma refer la impozitarea muncii. Ne-am alinia si la nivel european. (…) Pleaca si forta de munca care ar putea lucra si in tara. (…) Romania este pe primul loc in Europa in randul saraciei muncitorilor. Asta se intampla si pentru ca statul iti ia jumatate din banii pe care ii produci. (…) E nevoie de implementare graduala, nu de impozitare zero dintr-o data.”

Ministrul Economiei a atins și subiectul redeschiderii restaurantelor și barurilor.

Claudiu Năsui: „Ma bucura redeschiderea barurilor si cafenelelor ca ministru. Trebuie sa punem sanatatea romanilor pe primul loc si sa ascultam de epidemiologi. Multi din HoReCa au gandit fluxuri noi si strategii noi la redeschiderea localurilor.”

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara