Sindicatele pun tunurile pe Guvern. Miniștrii sunt amenințați că vor fi dați în judecată pentru că nu respectă legea, după ce salariile bugetarilor au fost înghețate. Oamenii au ieșit din nou în stradă azi. De data aceasta, în fața Ministerului de Finanțe. Le cer guvernanților să renunțe la măsurile de austeritate.
Vor creșteri de salarii și pensii și spun că vor continua protestele în ciuda crizei economice care bate la ușă. Liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, spune că există bani pentru majorări și s-a întâlnit cu sindicatele pentru a le prezenta „Bugetul național alternativ”, alcătuit de social-democrați. PSD minte, creșterea cu 40% a pensiilor nu a fost niciodată luată serios în calcul, raspunde ministrul Muncii seniorilor, dar promite că toate pensiile vor fi recalculate chiar de anul acesta.
De unde ar putea veni fondurile pentru creșteri de pensii și salarii in plină pandemie. Ce bani ar putea plăti bunicii României în plus. Cei mai buni specialiști fac noi calcule exclusive la tabla, de la ora 21, într-o ediție specială Legile Puterii, cu Alexandra Păcuraru.
