Sindicatele pun tunurile pe Guvern. Miniștrii sunt amenințați că vor fi dați în judecată pentru că nu respectă legea, după ce salariile bugetarilor au fost înghețate. Oamenii au ieșit din nou în stradă azi. De data aceasta, în fața Ministerului de Finanțe. Le cer guvernanților să renunțe la măsurile de austeritate.

Vor creșteri de salarii și pensii și spun că vor continua protestele în ciuda crizei economice care bate la ușă. Liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, spune că există bani pentru majorări și s-a întâlnit cu sindicatele pentru a le prezenta „Bugetul național alternativ”, alcătuit de social-democrați. PSD minte, creșterea cu 40% a pensiilor nu a fost niciodată luată serios în calcul, raspunde ministrul Muncii seniorilor, dar promite că toate pensiile vor fi recalculate chiar de anul acesta.

De unde ar putea veni fondurile pentru creșteri de pensii și salarii in plină pandemie. Ce bani ar putea plăti bunicii României în plus. Cei mai buni specialiști fac noi calcule exclusive la tabla, de la ora 21, într-o ediție specială Legile Puterii, cu Alexandra Păcuraru.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

43 COMENTARII

  3. Hello there, I found your site via Google at the same time as searching for a
    comparable matter, your web site got here up, it seems great.
    I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just turned into aware of your weblog via Google, and located that it is really
    informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
    I will appreciate in case you continue this
    in future. Lots of other folks shall be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

  5. This is the perfect webpage for anyone who really
    wants to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that
    I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely
    put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been written about for ages.
    Excellent stuff, just great!

  6. whoah this blog is excellent i love reading your
    articles. Keep up the good work! You already
    know, many people are hunting around for this information, you could help them greatly.

  10. Wonderful site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any user
    discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed
    here? I’d really like to be a part of community where
    I can get feedback from other knowledgeable individuals that share the
    same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.

    Cheers!

  11. I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
    blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
    Anyway keep up the nice quality writing,
    it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.

  16. My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using
    Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am
    nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?

    Any help would be really appreciated!

  21. hello!,I really like your writing very a lot!
    share we communicate extra about your article on AOL?
    I require an expert in this space to unravel my problem.
    May be that is you! Having a look forward to look you.

  24. เล่นไพ่และเกมส์คาสิโน บาคาร่า, สล็อต, รูเล็ต, ไฮโล(Hi-Lo),
    เสือมังกร สำหรับคนที่ชอบเกมส์คาสิโนเกมส์ยิงปลาเว็บไซต์ของเราก็มีนะคะ สามารถเดิมพัน บอล-มวย-หวย-คาสิโน-เกมส์ ได้ง่ายๆเพียง 5บาทเท่านั้น แทงบอลขั้นต่ำเพียง10บาทเท่านั้นเอง

  29. This design is steller! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.

    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.

    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

  30. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text
    in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility
    but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!

    Hope you get the problem solved soon. Cheers

  36. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon everyday.
    It will always be helpful to read through articles
    from other writers and practice a little something from other web sites.

  40. I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning
    this site. I am hoping to check out the same high-grade content by
    you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has
    inspired me to get my own site now 😉

  43. Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting
    a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us useful information to work
    on. You have done a extraordinary job!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here