Până astăzi, 9 iunie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.079.294 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.043.482 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.

 

În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima raportare, au fost înregistrate 140 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), acestea fiind cazuri care nu au mai avut anterior un test pozitiv. Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.  

 

Nr. crt.

Județ

Număr de cazuri confirmate(total)

Număr de cazuri nou confirmate

Incidența  înregistrată la 14 zile

1.

Alba

21237

10

0,25

2.

Arad

23644

9

0,12

3.

Argeș

27386

9

0,21

4.

Bacău

26042

1

0,08

5.

Bihor

29256

6

0,21

6.

Bistrița-Năsăud

11864

0

0,08

7.

Botoșani

14160

2

0,08

8.

Brașov

43655

1

0,2

9.

Brăila

13280

1

0,17

10.

Buzău

12572

3

0,1

11.

Caraș-Severin

11458

2

0,23

12.

Călărași

10045

1

0,09

13.

Cluj

57495

4

0,19

14.

Constanța

42915

2

0,14

15.

Covasna

8540

5

0,12

16.

Dâmbovița

22478

3

0,1

17.

Dolj

26607

2

0,09

18.

Galați

27613

4

0,2

19.

Giurgiu

11012

1

0,11

20.

Gorj

9205

1

0,03

21.

Harghita

8270

3

0,11

22.

Hunedoara

22863

1

0,1

23.

Ialomița

10771

3

0,12

24.

Iași

42375

5

0,12

25.

Ilfov

45064

3

0,19

26.

Maramureș

20371

5

0,07

27.

Mehedinți

8331

0

0,1

28.

Mureș

23937

8

0,12

29.

Neamț

18934

4

0,18

30.

Olt

14592

2

0,11

31.

Prahova

35289

20

0,27

32.

Satu Mare

12977

1

0,07

33.

Sălaj

10935

1

0,12

34.

Sibiu

26488

8

0,22

35.

Suceava

24188

-1**

0,07

36.

Teleorman

13692

3

0,11

37.

Timiș

54292

4

0,13

38.

Tulcea

8431

1

0,12

39.

Vaslui

15970

0

0,1

40.

Vâlcea

16415

1

0,15

41.

Vrancea

10680

0

0,09

42.

Mun. București

183500

16

0,17

43.

Cazuri noi nealocate pe județe

 

 

465*

-15

 

 TOTAL

1.079.294

140

 

                                                                                          

*Referitor la „cazurile noi nealocate pe județe”, facem precizarea că numărul acestora este determinat de modificările aduse platformei electronice prin care sunt raportate și centralizate rezultatele testelor pentru noul coronavirus. Astfel, conform noii metodologii, centrele de testare introduc în mod direct rezultatele testelor realizate, urmând ca de la nivelul Direcțiilor de Sănătate Publică să fie realizată ancheta epidemiologică și atribuite cazurile pozitive județului/localității de care aparțin persoanele infectate.

**Numărul total de cazuri aferent județului Suceava a fost actualizat.

Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor. Mai jos aveți graficul realizat în baza raportărilor primite de CNCCI de la Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică:

 

Imagine

 

Distinct de cazurile nou confirmate, în urma retestării pacienților care erau deja pozitivi, 49 de persoane au fost reconfirmate pozitiv. Distribuția pe județe a acestor cazuri o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.

 

 Nr. Crt.

JUDEȚ

Probe pozitive la retestare

1

ALBA

0

2

ARAD

1

3

ARGEŞ

3

4

BACĂU

1

5

BIHOR

0

6

BISTRIŢA-NĂSĂUD

0

7

BOTOŞANI

3

8

BRĂILA

0

9

BRAŞOV

0

10

BUZĂU

3

11

CĂLĂRAŞI

0

12

CARAŞ-SEVERIN

4

13

CLUJ

1

14

CONSTANŢA

0

15

COVASNA

2

16

DÂMBOVIŢA

0

17

DOLJ

3

18

GALAŢI

1

19

GIURGIU

2

20

GORJ

0

21

HARGHITA

1

22

HUNEDOARA

1

23

IALOMIŢA

0

24

IAŞI

1

25

ILFOV

1

26

MARAMUREŞ

0

27

MEHEDINŢI

0

28

MUNICIPIUL BUCUREŞTI

9

29

MUREŞ

1

30

NEAMŢ

1

31

OLT

0

32

PRAHOVA

3

33

SĂLAJ

0

34

SATU MARE

0

35

SIBIU

2

36

SUCEAVA

2

37

TELEORMAN

0

38

TIMIŞ

2

39

TULCEA

0

40

VÂLCEA

0

41

VASLUI

1

42

VRANCEA

0

 

TOTAL

49

 

Până astăzi, 31.383 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV – 2 au decedat.

 

În intervalul 08.06.2021 (10:00) – 09.06.2021 (10:00) au fost raportate de către INSP 228 de decese (122 bărbați și 106 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați în spitalele din Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bacău, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman, Ilfov și Municipiul București.

 

214 dintre aceste decese sunt anterioare intervalului mai sus menționat și au fost introduse în baza de date, la solicitarea Ministerului Sănătății, de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică din țară, în urma verificărilor efectuate.

Astfel, 1 deces s-a produs în iunie 2020, 1 în iulie 2020, 2 în august 2020,  4  în septembrie 2020, 10 în octombrie 2020, 56 în noiembrie 2020, 40 în decembrie 2020, 30 în ianuarie 2021, 21 în februarie 2021, 33 în martie 2021 și 16 în aprilie 2021, în județele Alba, Argeș, Arad, Cluj, Gorj, Ilfov, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman și Municipiul București.

 

Dintre cele 228 de decese, 2 au fost înregistrate la categoria de vârstă 30-39 de ani, 5 la categoria 40-49 de ani, 28 la categoria 50-59 de ani, 66 decese la categoria de vârstă 60-69 ani, 70 decese la categoria de vârstă 70-79 ani și 57 decese la categoria de vârstă peste 80 ani.

 

216 dintre decesele înregistrate sunt ale unor pacienți care au prezentat comorbidități, 3 pacienți nu au prezentat comorbidități, iar pentru 9 pacienți decedați nu au fost raportate comorbidități până în prezent.

 

În unitățile sanitare de profil, numărul total de persoane internate cu COVID-19 este de 1.436. Dintre acestea, 272 sunt internate la ATI. 

 

Până la această dată, la nivel național, au fost prelucrate 8.043.386 de teste RT-PCR și 1.244.874 de teste rapide antigenice. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost efectuate 19.084 de teste RT-PCR (11.326 în baza definiției de caz și a protocolului medical și 7.758 la cerere) și 9.304 teste rapide antigenice.

 

Pe teritoriul României, 3.249 de persoane confirmate cu infecție cu noul coronavirus sunt în izolare la domiciliu, iar 1.825 de persoane se află în izolare instituționalizată. De asemenea, 22.418 persoane se află în carantină la domiciliu, iar în carantină instituționalizată se află 63 de persoane.

 

În ultimele 24 de ore, au fost înregistrate 381 de apeluri la numărul unic de urgență 112 și 713 la linia TELVERDE (0800 800 358), deschisă special pentru informarea cetățenilor.

 

Ca urmare a încălcării prevederilor Legii nr. 55/2020 privind unele măsuri pentru prevenirea și combaterea efectelor pandemiei de COVID-19, polițiștii și jandarmii au aplicat, în ziua de 8 iunie, 625 de sancțiuni contravenționale, în valoare de 115.150 de lei.

De asemenea, prin structurile abilitate ale Poliției, a fost întocmit, ieri, un dosar penal pentru zădărnicirea combaterii bolilor, faptă prevăzută și pedepsită de art. 352 Cod Penal.

 

