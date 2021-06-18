Vineri la ora 10:00 a început ultima etapă, a 3-a, a programului Rabla pentru electrocasnice. În acest stadiu pot fi rezervate vouchere pentru aparate de aer condiționat, uscătoare de rufe și aspiratoare. La fel ca și în celelalte etape, regula generală este că se schimbă aceeași categorie de aparat, cu excepția uscătoarele de rufe, care fiind mai noi pe piață, sunt mai greu de preschimbat cu produse similare.
Valoarea voucherelor este:
- 400 lei pentru aparate de aer condiționat, inclusiv cele portabile, cu eficiență energetică la răcire cel puțin A++ și uscătoare de rufe cu eficiență energetică cel puțin A++
- 200 de lei pentru aspiratoare cu un consum de energie mai mic de 43 kWh/an
Ulterior, voucherele vor trebui validate și activate și abia apoi vor putea fi folosite pentru a cumpăra electrocasnicele din magazine. Achiziționarea de noi electrocasnice se poate face în cel mult 15 zile de la validarea voucherelor, iar perioada de emitere a voucherelor este 18.06.2021 ora 10:00-01.07.2021 ora 23:59.
În prima etapă a programului, voucherele, în valoare totală de 30 de milioane de lei, s-au epuizat în câteva ore, iar în a doua etapă, dedicată device-urilor IT, în mai puțin de o oră.
