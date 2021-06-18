Agenţia Europeană a Medicamentului (EMA) a primit informaţii privind 415 cazuri de cheaguri de sânge rare la persoane vaccinate pentru Covid-19, dintr-un total de peste 50 de milioane de oameni care au fost vaccinaţi cu vaccinuri ale AstraZeneca şi Johnson&Johnson, transmite Reuters.
În zona economică europeană au existat 10 posibile cazuri în rândul a aproape 6 milioane de persoane vaccinate cu vaccinul dezvoltat de J&J şi 405 cazuri în rândul a 45 de milioane de persoane vaccinate cu vaccinul AstraZeneca, a declarat Georgy Genov, director pentru supraveghere farmacologică la EMA.
Boala este cunoscută sub numele de purpură trombotică trombocitopenică.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was looking for this information for my
mission.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
Superb, what a weblog it is! This weblog gives valuable information to us, keep it up.
I read this paragraph fully about the resemblance of hottest and previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
You could certainly see your skills within the work you write.
The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid
to mention how they believe. At all times
go after your heart.
I do accept as true with all of the concepts you have presented on your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for
newbies. Could you please extend them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.
That is really attention-grabbing, You are an excessively professional blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to in quest of extra of your excellent post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
Hello Dear, are you really visiting this web page daily, if
so afterward you will absolutely get nice know-how.
Hello, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, since this occasion i
am reading this wonderful informative article here at my house.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Thank you for supplying this info.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if
it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she
can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has
83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Excellent blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There
are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any suggestions? Bless you!
Hey, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some
overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, great blog!
I think this is among the so much vital information for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. But want to statement on some general issues, The web site style is wonderful, the
articles is really nice : D. Just right task, cheers