Valeriu Gheorghiță a vorbit la Realitatea PLUS, în cadrul emisiunii Raport de zi prezentată de Ana Maria Păcuraru, despre vaccinarea tinerilor cu vârste între 12 și 15 ani care a fost aprobată de către Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului.
„Avem copii 12-15 ani care pot face vaccinul de la Biontech Pfizer. În toate studiile rezultate ne arată că nu s-au înregistrat cazuri de coronavirus pentru copii care s-au vaccinat cu schemă completă. În România avem deja vaccinate peste 100.000 de persoane cu vârsta între 16-18 ani.
Particularitatea pentru persoanele cu vârste sub 18 ani este legată de necesitatea acordului de la părinți sau tutorele legal. Este vorba de un act medical, avem nevoie pentru toți cei cuprinși între 12 și 17 ani de acord informal de la părinte sau tutore legal.
Modalitățile de programare sunt similare cu cele de până acum. Platforma va fi optimizată zilele acestea. Se pot prezența și direct în centrele de vaccinare dar și în cadrul unor evenimente de tip maraton de vaccinare. Minorii trebuie să fie însoțiți de părinți sau tutorele legal.
Datele din studiile efectuate ne arată un profil de siguranță echivalent cu celelalte vârste. Majoritatea reacțiilor adverse au fost cele de la locul de administrare, au fost și situații în care persoanele au făcut febra, dureri de cap, dar sunt reacții pasagere care nu au necesitat o conduită medicală. Putem să asigurăm un management în cazul în care se întâmplă să apară aceste reacții adverse”, a explicat Valeriu Gheorghiță la „Raport de zi” cu Ana Maria Păcuraru.
„Vom fi pregătiți să demarăm această etapă de vaccinare de săptămâna viitoare. Luni sperăm ca platforma să fie pregătită să poată fi programați copiii din contul părinților”, a declarat Valeriu Gheorghiță sâmbătă, la maratonul vaccinării de la București.
El a precizat că schema de vaccinare este aceeași ca la adulți – două doze la interval de 21 de zile.
