Valeriu Gheorghiță – președintele Comitetului Naţional de coordonare a campaniei de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19 a declarat că se estimează o creștere a numărului de infectări, probabil la sfârșit de august-început de septembrie. Va fi vorba, în mare parte, de infecția cu varianta Delta a SARS-CoV-2, potrivit acestuia.
„Experiența prin care trece Marea Britanie în acest moment arată că această infecție se răspândește cu precădere în rândul persoanelor nevaccinate și nu este întâmplător că această tulpină este prezentă îndeosebi la persoanele tinere din Marea Britanie, unde procentul celor nevaccinați este destul de crescut”, a spus Valeriu Gheorghiță.
De asemenea, tot în Marea Britanie s-a constatat că persoanele care sunt vaccinate cu o singură doză, nu au un nivel foarte mare de protecție.
„Mesajul este de a completa, într-adevăr, schema de vaccinare. Marea Britanie, astăzi, a redus acel interval între cele două doze de la 12 săptămâni la 8 săptămâni, pentru a accelera vaccinarea celor care au primit o primă doză, tocmai că s-a observat această tendință de a afecta persoanele care au primit o singură doză”, a mai precizat Valeriu Gheorghiță.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
