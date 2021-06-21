Valeriu Gheorghiță – președintele Comitetului Naţional de coordonare a campaniei de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19 a declarat că se estimează o creștere a numărului de infectări, probabil la sfârșit de august-început de septembrie. Va fi vorba, în mare parte, de infecția cu varianta Delta a SARS-CoV-2, potrivit acestuia.

„Experiența prin care trece Marea Britanie în acest moment arată că această infecție se răspândește cu precădere în rândul persoanelor nevaccinate și nu este întâmplător că această tulpină este prezentă îndeosebi la persoanele tinere din Marea Britanie, unde procentul celor nevaccinați este destul de crescut”, a spus Valeriu Gheorghiță.

De asemenea, tot în Marea Britanie s-a constatat că persoanele care sunt vaccinate cu o singură doză, nu au un nivel foarte mare de protecție.

„Mesajul este de a completa, într-adevăr, schema de vaccinare. Marea Britanie, astăzi, a redus acel interval între cele două doze de la 12 săptămâni la 8 săptămâni, pentru a accelera vaccinarea celor care au primit o primă doză, tocmai că s-a observat această tendință de a afecta persoanele care au primit o singură doză”, a mai precizat Valeriu Gheorghiță.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

91 COMENTARII

  2. Wonderful work! That is the type of info that are meant to be shared across the web.
    Shame on Google for now not positioning this put up upper!
    Come on over and consult with my web site . Thank you =)

  4. Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
    be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.

  6. Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for information about this topic for a long time and yours is the
    best I’ve found out till now. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you sure about the
    supply?

  7. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I have truly
    enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your
    rss feed and I hope you write once more very soon!

  8. Hi! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after reading through some
    of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m
    definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking
    and checking back often!

  9. Very good blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
    a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m
    completely overwhelmed .. Any tips? Cheers!

  10. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your
    blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did
    you hire out a designer to create your theme? Excellent work!

  11. Undeniably imagine that which you stated. Your favorite
    justification appeared to be at the internet the simplest
    factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people consider concerns that they just do not understand about.

    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects
    , folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thanks

  12. Hey are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
    and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  14. Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one
    and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.

  16. Hey there I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by
    mistake, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Anyhow I
    am here now and would just like to say kudos for a marvelous
    post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the
    theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also
    added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb jo.

  18. Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the issues.

    It was truly informative. Your website is useful. Thank you for sharing!

  19. Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support
    is very much appreciated.

  20. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading
    it, you might be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark
    your blog and definitely will come back later in life. I want to encourage one to
    continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!

  21. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words
    in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
    web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.

    The design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Thanks

  24. I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?

    A number of my blog readers have complained about my website
    not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
    Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?

  25. Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help
    with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very
    good gains. If you know of any please share. Thank you!

  26. hello there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up
    anything new from right here. I did however expertise
    some technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times previous
    to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes
    affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality
    score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much
    more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again soon.

  28. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
    own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get
    setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty
    penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Thanks

  31. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or
    advice. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.

    I desire to read even more things about it!

  32. Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog
    web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept

  33. I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post
    is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
    You are incredible! Thanks!

  39. When I originally commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with
    the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Many thanks!

  40. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you
    need to publish more on this topic, it might not be a
    taboo subject but usually people do not speak
    about such subjects. To the next! Cheers!!

  44. Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely believe that this amazing site needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be back again to
    read through more, thanks for the advice!

  45. great put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this.
    You should proceed your writing. I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!

  46. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your web site in internet explorer, may check this?

    IE still is the market chief and a good component to folks will omit your great writing because of this problem.

  48. Awesome website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community
    forums that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get comments from other
    experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have
    any recommendations, please let me know.
    Bless you!

  49. I must thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this website.
    I am hoping to see the same high-grade content from you
    later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my
    own, personal site now 😉

  50. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
    seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.
    Cheers!

  51. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting,
    and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy that I found this during my hunt for something concerning this.

  52. Aw, this was a very good post. Finding the time and
    actual effort to generate a top notch article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t
    manage to get anything done.

  54. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.

    I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information.
    Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  55. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?

    you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your
    website is great, as well as the content!

  56. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you
    wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home
    a little bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
    A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

  57. Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane
    so any support is very much appreciated.

  58. Fantastic blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover
    the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable individuals that share
    the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
    Cheers!

  59. I got this web page from my friend who told me concerning this web page
    and now this time I am browsing this web page and reading
    very informative articles at this time.

  60. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it
    is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could
    I wish to suggest you some interesting things or tips.
    Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.

    I desire to read even more things about it!

  61. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
    My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my
    visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!

  63. With havin so much content and articles do you
    ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve
    either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any solutions
    to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d
    definitely appreciate it.

  67. You are so awesome! I do not suppose I’ve truly read anything like this before.
    So great to find another person with genuine thoughts on this subject matter.
    Really.. thank you for starting this up. This web
    site is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!

  68. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
    I do not know who you are but definitely you are going
    to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

  69. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The
    text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
    with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The style and design look great though! Hope you
    get the issue resolved soon. Thanks

  70. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I
    provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website
    is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would
    truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide
    here. Please let me know if this okay with you.

    Cheers!

  71. Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are
    a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary
    job!

  72. Excellent post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
    I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
    Bless you!

  73. Just desire to say your article is as astounding.
    The clarity to your put up is simply nice and i can think you’re a professional on this subject.

    Well with your permission let me to seize your RSS feed to stay up to date with approaching post.
    Thank you a million and please continue the rewarding work.

  75. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your
    favorite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest thing
    to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people
    think about worries that they just do not know about.

    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the
    whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

  76. I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be what precisely
    I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a lot
    of the subjects you write related to here. Again,
    awesome site!

  78. Hello there, I discovered your blog via Google even as looking for a related subject,
    your site came up, it seems good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, just became alert to your weblog via
    Google, and located that it is really informative.

    I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will be grateful in case you proceed this in future.

    Numerous other people will probably be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

  80. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d
    ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article
    or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit
    from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send
    me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific
    blog by the way!

  86. Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
    Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give
    you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!

  87. Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out
    and say I genuinely enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you recommend any
    other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics?
    Thank you so much!

  89. continuously i used to read smaller content that as well clear their motive,
    and that is also happening with this post which I am reading here.

  90. I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as
    you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here