Cei de peste 60 de ani se pot prezenta pe tot parcursul zilei. Totuși, vor avea prioritate cei înregistrați în platformă.

Principalele declarații ale coordonatorului campaniei de vaccinare:

  • Începând de vineri, 7 mai, ne propunem să avem următoarea modalitate de prezentare la centrele de vaccinare, pentru că vinerea se face aprovizionarea centrelor pe perioada zilelor de sâmbătă, duminică și luni: persoanele de peste 60 de ani să vină la centre direct la centre, fără programare. De asemenea, restul persoanelor care vor să se vaccineze se pot prezenta de la ora 14, până la finalul programului la ora 20, fără programare.
  • Prioritate vor avea persoanele vaccinate prin platformă, deja programate. Dar suplimentar, în funcție de capacitatea de imunizare, se vor elibera bonuri de ordine pentru cei se prezintă direct la centru.
  • Este posibil ca această modalitate să crească numărul de doze irosite, pentru că vom merge pe o estimare a consumului, însă nu vom avea garanții că toate dozele trimise către centre vor fi consumate în perioada de stabilitate a serului.
  • În prima etapă de vaccinare în cabinetele medicilor, vom distribui J&J. DSP-urile trebuie să solicite necesarul de doze de la centrele regionale de stocare, iar apoi să asigure distribuirea în cabinete.
  •  În Bihor au fost deja vaccinate 10 persoane, în Mehedinți deja șapte. Progresiv, un număr tot mai mare de medici de familie va începe această activitate. Am cerut DSP-urilor să se implice pentru distribuirea cu celeritate a dozelor. 
  • Un alt element important, între 4 și 11 mai, în spitalele militare se desfășoară un maraton al vaccinării, 24 de ore, fără programare, cu buletinul. Încurajăm ca toți cei ce vor să se vaccineze să se adreseze centrelor.
  • Evenimentele de tip maraton: în București, între 7 și 9 mai vor avea loc la Sala Palatului și Biblioteca Națională. Inclusiv eu voi vaccina în ziua de vineri. Se va administra ser Pfizer.
  • BioNTech/Pfizer a depus documentația la EMA pentru aprobarea vaccinului pentru copiii cu vârste între 12 și 15 ani. Ne așteptăm ca în perioada următoare să fie eliberată autorizația și să avem o perspectivă că din vară vom începe și vaccinarea acestora.
  • Tot mai multe județe își doresc evenimente de genul maratoanelor și centrelor drive-through.
  • Municipiul București – 31% rată de acoperire vaccinală, cea mai mare din țară comparativ cu județele. Județul Cluj are 28%, Timiș și Brașov 22%, iar Sibiul și Constanța 21%.
  • Sunt peste 25 de mii de persoane pe listele de așteptare. Cele mai multe sunt din București (peste 7 mii), Mureș, Cluj, Galați, Prahova și Argeș.

Sursă: BIZIDAY

