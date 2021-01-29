Fostul președinte a comentat, în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”, de la Realitatea PLUS, incendiul de la Institutul Matei Balș, dar și evoluția sistemului de sănătate din țara noastră.

Traian Băsescu: „Este o zi trista care confirma fragilitatea unui intreg sistem, sistemul de sanatate romanesc. Arata cat de prost este managementul la nivelul fiecarei institutii de sanatate. In mandatul meu s-au inchis spitale considerate atunci drept morgi. (…) Noi mostenim sistemul sovietic, n-am vrut sa schimbam nimic. Sistemul nu mai face fata cerintelor actuale. Sa nu spuneti ca nu au fost bani sa inlocuim instalatiile electrice. (…) In ultimii doi ani a crescut numarul medicilor cu 3.000. Marea problema este infrastructura spitaliceasca. (…) Anual în România mor din cauza infecțiilor din spital 50.000 de oameni. Scrie în raportul profesorului Vlădescu din 2008. (…) In toata Europa gasim spitale care au 100 de ani. Si in Romania Matei Bals arata impecabil. Dar nimeni nu a dat jos tencuiala de acolo. (…) Si la noi avem spitale care arata impecabil, dar luam infectii din ele.”

Traian Băsescu a comentat și scandalul dintre Uniunea Europeană si producătorul de vaccinuri AstraZeneca.

Traian Băsescu: „Comisia Europeana a semnat un contract pentru vaccinurile Oxford, pentru care a si platit 360 de milioane de euro pentru un anumit numar de doze. Compania a gasit alt client. Va livra masiv in Regatul Unit si in alta tara. Vaccinurile produse la Bruxelles au plecat spre Regatul Unit. (…) Comisia Europeană a observat că s-au făcut exporturi cu vaccinul de la Bruxelles în Marea Britanie. (…) Industria farmaceutica trebuie pusa sub control politic. (…) Oxford AstraZeneca pur si simplu nu respecta contractul.”