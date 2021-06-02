O treime din populația urbană din România consumă dulciuri fără zahăr, arată un studiu făcut în perioada aprilie-mai.
Studiul a fost realizat pe o populație digitalizată, reprezentativ urbană de 1022 chestionare CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviews), pe un eșantion de respondenți cu vârste de peste 14 ani din toată România, cu o eroare de eșantionare de 3%, potrivit Izi Data.
3 din 10 români din mediul urban consumă (și) dulciuri fără zahăr
Studiul arată că românii din mediul urban sunt deschiși către consumul de dulciuri fără zahăr procesat, cu alternative la zahăr. Mai exact, din total eșantion observăm că 30% dintre ei au ales să cumpere produse fără zahăr în ultimele 3 luni.
Tinerii sunt fruntașii clasamentului când vine vorba de alternative la zahar
Dintre consumatorii de dulciuri fără zahar, 38% dintre consumatori au între 15-24 de ani, iar alți 38% se încadrează în categoria de 25-34 de ani. Procentele scad ușor odată cu înaintarea în vârsta, astfel avem 32% pentru categoria 35-44 de ani și doar 23% la românii de peste 44 de ani.
În același timp, studiul ne arată că 35% dintre cei care au mâncat produse fără zahăr în ultimele 3 luni sunt necăsătoriți. Sunt mai numeroși și cei fără copii, aceștia reprezentând 52% din rândul celor care au optat pentru acest gen de produse.
Influențează nivelul de educație preferința pentru alternativele fără zahăr?
Nivelul de educație este un alt criteriu care influențează preferința pentru alternativele fără zahăr. Din totalul popuției, cei cu educație medie și inferioară aleg mai rar alternative la zahar decât cei cu studii superioare (25% vs 34%).
De asemenea, există și diferențe de gen când vine vorba de consumul produselor fără zahăr. Remarcăm că dintre consumatori 54% sunt femei și 46% bărbați.
Consumul de produse fără zahăr mai este influențat, conform studiului, și de nivelul de calificare profesională. Astfel, doar 22% dintre gulerele albastre (meserii calificate ce presupun muncă fizică, manuală) consumă produse fără zahăr, față de gulerele albe (joburi care presupun o muncă de birou) ajung la 45%, potrivit anlaizei realizate pentru noeland.ro
