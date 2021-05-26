Numărul copiilor dispăruți a crescut alarmant. Doar anul acesta au fost înregistrate aproape 6000 de sesizări, în România. Nici la nivel european situația nu este mai bună, relatează Realitatea PLUS.
Principalele motive pentru care copiii aleg să își părăsească familiile sunt neglijența și lipsa de supraveghere din partea părinților, precum și conflictele repetate din familie. Există, însă, și alte motive. Printre acestea se numără abuzurile asupra copiilor, fizice și/sau emoționale, dar și situațiile în care aceștia sunt lăsați în grija bunicilor sau a altor rude când părinții sunt plecați la muncă în străinătate.
Numărul copiillor care aleg să își părăsească familiile este într-o continuă creștere. Doar anul acesta, aproximativ 6000 de cazuri au fost raportate pe teritoriul României, cele mai multe dintre ele fiind înregistrate în rândul copiilor cu vârsta de peste 14 ani. Vorbim despre 4.263 de astfel de cazuri. 1.453 de cazuri s-au înregistrat în rândul celor cu vârsta cuprinsă între 10 și 14 ani, în vreme ce 206 cazuri au fost raportate în rândul copiilor de până în 10 ani.
Nici la nivel european situația nu este mai îmbucurătoare. Anual, peste 200.000 de copii sunt raportați dispăruți pe teritoriul Europei.
Din cauza lipsei unei statistici oficiale, singurul raport la nivel european care curpinde date ale autorităților naționale este depășit și cuprinde statistici de peste 10 ani.
First of all I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you
do not mind. I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I have had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the
first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be wasted simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips?
Cheers!
I for all time emailed this web site post page to all my
friends, as if like to read it afterward my contacts will too.
It’s ordinarily the about expensive eccentric of A/C; it is besides identical efficient when it comes to
economy zip and the money connected with it. A programmable thermoregulator is a
low investment funds that give notice aid keep open you money.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and
I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice
practices and we are looking to exchange strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot
me an email if interested.
Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Cheers
my web blog; Lamborghini Rental Las Vegas
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
may return yet again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich
and continue to help others.
fantastic put up, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of
this sector don’t understand this. You must proceed your writing.
I am confident, you have a great readers’ base already!
Feel free to surf to my web blog … Situs Judi Slot Online
I am actually delighted to glance at this blog posts which includes tons of useful data, thanks for
providing these kinds of statistics.
Hi there! I understand this is kind of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a
lot of work? I’m brand new to blogging but I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my own experience and thoughts online.
Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
Great delivery. Sound arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what
youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos
to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
É possível economizar de 30% a 60 per cent da utilização
de produtos químicos.