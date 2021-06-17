Suporterii veniți la București pentru EURO 2020 au făcut spectacol astăzi. De la Arena Națională s-au întors în centrul vechi: ucrainienii să petreacă, macedonenii să-și înece amarul, după înfrângerea din această seară cu scorul 2-1. Au fost alături de ei, încă de dimineață, corespondentul Realitatea PLUS – Adina Iliescu și operatorul Dan Podariță.
Moment inedit, în această seară, în Centrul Vechi, cu doar câteva minute înainte ca echipa Realitatea PLUS să intre LIVE în emisiunea Prime Time News. Aflată în mijlocul suporterilor ucraineni care își serbau victoria, Adina Iliescu a fost protagonista unui moment inedit – suporterii au cântat și au dansat bucuroși de victorie.
În imagini se poate vedea bucuria suporterilor echipei învingătoare cum cântă și dansează în fața camerei, alături de colega noastră, pe care au înfășurat-o cu steagul Ucrainei și cu însemnele echipei naționale. Colega noastră a fost însoțită, în tot acest timp, de operatorul Daniel Podăriță, cel care a urmărit pas cu pas, întreaga zi, suporterii ambelor echipe.
Mii de suporteri au făcut spectacol înainte și după meciul de pe Arena Națională dintre Ucraina si Macedonia de Nord. Fanii fotbalului, echipați coresponzător, cu tricourile echipei preferate, cu fulare și nelipsita bere care a curs valuri la terasele din Centrul Vechi, au cântat și au dansat alături de echipa Realitatea PLUS.
