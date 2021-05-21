Autorităţile de frontieră din Ungaria ne-au adus la cunoştinţă faptul că începând de sâmbătă, 22.05.2021, ora 23.00 (ora României) până luni, 24.05.2021 ora 23.00 (ora României), circulaţia automarfarelor cu o capacitate mai mare de 7,5 tone este restricţionată pe teritoriul Ungariei. Restricţiile intra în vigoare ca urmare a faptului, că în perioada următoare se celebrează Sărbătoarea ,,Pogorârea Sfântului Duh” – Rusaliile.
În perioada menţionată, şoferii automarfarelor vor avea obligaţia să staţioneze în parcările special amenajate, până la finalizarea intervalului pentru care au fost stabilite restricţii de circulaţie pe drumurile publice din Ungaria.
În acest sens, Inspectoratele Teritoriale ale Poliţiei de Frontieră Oradea şi Sighetu Marmaţiei vor ţine legătura permanent cu autorităţile de frontieră din Ungaria în vederea dispunerii unor măsuri comune pentru fluidizarea traficului la ridicarea restricţiilor .
Precizăm faptul că în intervalul orar respectiv, traficul de călători şi autoturisme prin punctele de trecere a frontierei se va desfăşura în condiţii normale, iar Poliţia de Frontieră a dispus toate măsurile aflate în competenţă pentru derularea unui trafic fluent si asigurarea unui control operativ şi eficient.
Recomandări:
Poliţia de Frontieră recomandă şoferilor de automarfare și participanţilor la trafic tranzitarea tuturor punctelor de frontieră existente la graniţă, funcție de capacitatea permisă, astfel încât să se preîntâmpine apariţia suprasolicitărilor doar a unora dintre acestea.
Reamintim punctele de frontieră existente la graniţa cu Ungaria pe unde automarfarele pot tranzita:
• pe raza jud. Satu Mare: P.T.F. Petea;
• pe raza jud. Bihor: P.T.F. Salonta, P.T.F. Borş, P.T.F. Borş II;
• pe raza jud. Arad: P.T.F. Nădlac, P.T.F. Nadlac II, P.T.F. Turnu, P.T.F. Vărşand;
De asemenea, recomandăm consultarea aplicaţiei Trafic on-line dezvoltată si pentru autovehiculele de mare tonaj care este disponibilă pe pagina de internet https://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/ro/traficonline/?vt=2&dt=2 .
Poliţia de Frontieră a pus la dispoziţia participanţilor la traficul transfrontalier numărul de telefon 021.9590 unde pot semnala diferite aspecte despre modul în care a fost efectuat controlul la trecerea frontierei, sesizările fiind preluate de către poliţiştii de frontieră care vor acţiona în consecinţă, legal, de la caz la caz.
