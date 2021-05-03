Familia Cutulea locuiește în Roșiorii de Vede. Sunt 5 copii acolo, iar greutatea traiului de zi cu zi cade pe umerii Steluței, pentru că soțul ei a fost operat de inimă. Nu își permit mai nimic, iar pandemia i-a sărăcit și mai mult.
Doi parinti cu 5 copii se zbat sa traiasca.
Copii care impart toti 5 o singura tableta pentru a putea intra pe rand la ore.
Copii prea modesti pentru a cere ce-si doresc.
Iata realitatea Stelutei!
CONT: RO 67 RNCB 0246 0115 4493 0124
Deschis de Protoieria Roșiorii de Vede
SPECIFICAȚI *Pentru familia Cutulea
Donații de alimente se pot trimite pe adresa:
Str. Alexandru Ioan Cuza, nr 1, Roșiorii de Vede, jud Teleorman
SPECIFICAȚI
*Pentru familia Cutulea
