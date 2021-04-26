Un nou reportaj emoționant din cadrul campaniei Realitatea de lângă tine.

Miron are 39 ani și de mulți ani a învățat să facă singur în gospodărie tot ceea ce trebuie pentru ca fiul lui de 12 ani, Andrei, să poată crește frumos. Mama i-a părăsit, iar tatăl și copilul au rămas singuri în casa din Negreni, judetul Teleorman. Situația nu este deloc ușoară pentru Miron, mai ales când dorința sa cea mai mare este ca Andrei să reușească să meargă la școală și să învețe. Povestea lor ne-o spune colega noastră, Anna de Hillerin, într-un reportaj din campania umanitară Realitatea de lângă tine. 

CONT : RO 30 RNCB 0248 0123 1511 0011
Deschis la BCR, de Protoieria Videle *Pentru familia PANĂ

Donații de alimente și bunuri se pot trimite pe adresa:
Strada Parcului 17, Oraș Videle, Specificați *Pentru familia PANĂ

