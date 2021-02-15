Membrii comunităţii Declic au înmânat luni reprezentanţilor Patriarhiei petiţia „Modificaţi ritualul botezului prin scufundarea pruncului în cristelniţă!” Reprezentații Bisericii ortodoxe Române (BOR) spun că modul în care se desfăşoară un ritual religios ţine exclusiv de responsabilitate individuală şi comunitară a membrilor unei Biserici.
Redactarea şi depunerea unei petiţii publice adresată unei instituţii este perfect legală în spaţiul democratic, dar modul în care se desfăşoară un ritual religios ţine exclusiv de uriaşa responsabilitate individuală şi comunitară a membrilor unei Biserici, a declarat luni, pentru Agerpres, purtătorul de cuvânt al Patriarhiei Române, Vasile Bănescu.
„Redactarea şi depunerea unei petiţii publice adresată unei instituţii este perfect legală în spaţiul democratic. Aspectul legalităţii nu este însă totdeauna implicit sinonim cu cel al adecvării la realitatea vizată prin demersul respectiv. Mai ales când instituţia destinatară este un cult religios recunoscut şi respectat de stat, iar subiectul petiţiei este unul care vizează o structură cultic-liturgică. Modul în care se desfăşoară un ritual religios ţine exclusiv de uriaşa responsabilitate individuală şi comunitară a membrilor unei Biserici, care trebuie să gândească şi să materializeze singură, în limitele cadrului juridic general stabilit de autorităţi, elementele ce compun structura practică a Tainei (Botezului) pe care o împărtăşeşte credincioşilor ei”, a spus Vasile Bănescu.
Potrivit petiţiei, iniţiată de Vladimir Dumitru, membru Declic, ritualul Botezului ar trebui să fie făcut doar „prin udarea simbolică a capului pruncului cu apa din cristelniţă”.
Reacţia lui Vasile Bănescu vine după depunerea de către membrii Comunităţii Declic, la Patriarhia Română, a petiţiei „Modificaţi ritualul botezului prin scufundarea pruncului în cristelniţă!”.
I know this website provides quality depending content and extra stuff, is there any other web page which provides such information in quality?
Điều trị nhiễm lao dạng tiềm ẩn
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that
they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and
defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a
signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Hi there, I found your blog via Google whilst looking for a comparable matter, your site got here up, it
appears to be like good. I have bookmarked it in my google
bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it’s
really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate when you proceed this in future. Lots of folks can be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Thank you for another wonderful post. Where else could anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal way of
writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such info.
my blog facebook sof sex
Kishimoto displays Naruto’s „honest” smile was niceely obtained in distinction to the sly look the primary character
from Karakuri had.
These are really enormous ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some pleasant factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.
Quality articles or reviews is the crucial to be a focus for the users to pay a visit the web page,
that’s what this web site is providing.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Many thanks