Ministrul Muncii şi Protecţiei Sociale, Raluca Turcan, a anunţat că intenţionează promovarea unei legi care să prevadă „un pachet minim de servicii” de care vor beneficia copiii şi familiile vulnerabile, măsura urmând a fi luată în contextul în care autorităţile au constatat că aceste categorii sociale sunt printre cele mai vulnerabile.
”Familiile monoparentale și familiile cu mulți copii sunt printre cele mai vulnerabile categorii din România, aceasta a fost una dintre concluziile campaniei naționale destinate beneficiarilor de ajutor social.
În cazul acestor familii, necesitatea de a dezvolta servicii integrate este cu atât mai evidentă, pentru că nevoile copiilor și ale adulților sunt diverse, iar sprijinul pe care îl oferă statul nu se poate limita la ajutorul financiar.
Ne-am propus să regândim asistența socială pentru ca statul să poată furniza sprijin consistent, de la asistență medicală, consiliere educațională, până la consiliere pentru integrare pe piața muncii pentru adulții apți de muncă din aceste familii.
De asemenea, vom stabili tot prin lege un pachet minim de servicii care se adreseză cu precădere copiilor și familiilor vulnerabile. Și pentru că tot campania națională destinată categoriilor vulnerabile a arătat că serviciile de asistență socială nu sunt suficiente și nici eficiente, ne propunem să întărim capacitatea acestora, mai ales în mediul rural și să asigurăm personalul necesar, cu pregătirea adecvată.
Astăzi este Ziua Internațională a Familiei. Îmi doresc ca fiecare familie din mediile vulnerabile din România să fie sprijinită în mod real de stat, atât prin serviciile sociale, cât și prin șansa acordată copiilor din aceste familii de a ieși din dependența față de stat, prin educație”, transmite Raluca Turcan pe Facebook sâmbătă, de Ziua Internaţională a Familiei.
