Secretarul de stat Raed Arafat a anunțat, luni, la finalul ședinței de guvern privind prelungirea stării de alertă cu încă o lună, ce restricții se vor modifica, în urma scăderii incidenției infectărilor și a numărului de persoane bolnave. Starea de alertă va fi prelungită cu 30 de zile, începând din data de 13 mai.
Principalele modificări:
– este eliminată restricția privind participarea la procesiuni religioase. Acestea se pot organiza cu respectarea măsurilor de protecția și distanțare. Ca situațiie specială, este permisă circulația persoanelor de religie musulmană în data de 13 mai, în intervalul orar 2-5 dimineața, pentru celebrarea Ramadanului.
– unele competițiile sportive vor fi organizate cu spectatori, ca evenimente – pilot, la care se permite accesul persoanelor vaccinate, celor care au Covid-19, dar nu cu mai mult de 90 de zile în urmă și mai puțin de 15, persoanelor care pot prezenta un test PCR negativ nu mai vechi de 72 de ore sau un test antigen certificat negativ nu mai vechi de 24 de ore
– sălile de cinema, concerte și evenimente pot primi mai mult de 50% din capacitatea spațiului, doar ca evenimente test/pilot, cu aprobare și aviz de la CNSU, Ministerul Sănătății. Condițiile de participare sunt aceleași ca și în cazul competițiilor sportive.
hey there and thank you for your information – I
have definitely picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise some technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to
I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is
OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish
loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify
me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment.
There has to be a means you can remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Greetings! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a
community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done
a extraordinary job!
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i
am in fact happy to read all at single place.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine
Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Thanks!
There’s certainly a great deal to learn about this issue.
I like all of the points you made.
Saved as a favorite, I like your site!
Saved as a favorite, I like your site!
Hi, its fastidious paragraph about media print,
we all understand media is a fantastic source of information.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I loved this article. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
Nice answer back in return of this difficulty with real
arguments and telling the whole thing concerning that.
This is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise info… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Hello There. I found your weblog the use of msn. That is an extremely well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your helpful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely return.
Hey There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have
been using? I’m having some minor security issues with my
latest website and I’d like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any recommendations?
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed
and I hope you write again soon!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this
info for my mission.
Hi there! I just want to give you a big thumbs up for your excellent info you have got right here on this
post. I am coming back to your site for more soon.
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a good
article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never seem to get anything done.
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these
kinds of things, so I am going to convey her.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Can I simply just say what a relief to find an individual who actually understands what they’re discussing on the web.
You actually know how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
A lot more people really need to read this and understand this side of the story.
It’s surprising you’re not more popular because you
definitely have the gift.
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great content on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
What’s up to all, it’s in fact a good for me to go to see this web page, it contains precious Information.
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your website on my
iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here
and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my
cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyhow, superb site!
This piece of writing provides clear idea in support of the new
people of blogging, that really how to do running a blog.
It’s not my first time to visit this site, i am visiting this site dailly and take good information from here every day.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to
be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could
I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
all the time i used to read smaller articles or reviews
that as well clear their motive, and that is also
happening with this post which I am reading at this time.
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never
found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as
you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually think this website needs a lot more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more,
thanks for the information!
It’s nearly impossible to find educated people on this subject, however, you seem like you
know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out
much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Many thanks!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
Thank you for any other great article. The place else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am on the search for such information.
Outstanding story there. What happened after?
Good luck!
Hello, yeah this post is truly good and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
Hi there, I desire to subscribe for this blog to obtain most up-to-date updates,
thus where can i do it please assist.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I desire
to suggest you few interesting things or advice.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this
article. I want to read even more things about it!
An interesting discussion is worth comment.
I believe that you ought to publish more about this
topic, it may not be a taboo matter but generally folks don’t discuss such subjects.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Hey there excellent blog! Does running a blog such as
this require a massive amount work? I’ve absolutely no knowledge of programming but I was hoping to
start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog
owners please share. I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just had to
ask. Thanks!
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist
with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog
to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
If you know of any please share. Thank you!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about,
why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your
site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
Hello, after reading this remarkable post i am too happy to
share my familiarity here with colleagues.
Hi there friends, its enormous article about tutoringand fully defined, keep it up all
the time.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article is amazing,
great written and include approximately all significant infos.
I would like to look more posts like this .
I have learn some just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much attempt you set to create this sort of
magnificent informative site.
Thank you for any other informative web site. The place
else may I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect
way? I’ve a project that I’m just now operating on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the last section 🙂 I care for such info much.
I was looking for this particular info for a long time.
Thanks and best of luck.
Hey there I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found
you by error, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else,
Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a remarkable post
and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do
keep up the superb work.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious
what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours
would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any
suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
Excellent blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress
or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any tips? Thanks a lot!
Hi to every one, since I am truly eager of reading this webpage’s post to be updated regularly.
It includes nice material.
At this time it looks like Drupal is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your
blog?
Wow, this piece of writing is fastidious, my sister is analyzing these kinds of
things, so I am going to tell her.
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to grasp a lot approximately this,
like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that you just can do with some p.c.
to power the message house a little bit, however other than that,
that is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
Excellent web site. A lot of useful info here.
I am sending it to several friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks to your sweat!
fantastic submit, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector do not understand this.
You should proceed your writing. I am confident, you have
a huge readers’ base already!
Keep this going please, great job!
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. This
is a very neatly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your
helpful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your
site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here
and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great site!
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Hi, this weekend is pleasant in support of me, as this point in time i am reading this wonderful informative article here at my house.
Nice answers in return of this issue with real arguments and describing all concerning that.
Hi, yup this paragraph is genuinely pleasant and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
If you are going for most excellent contents like I do,
only pay a visit this website everyday since it offers feature
contents, thanks
A person necessarily assist to make critically articles
I would state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
I surprised with the analysis you made to
make this particular post extraordinary. Excellent process!
Awesome article.
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users, its really really good article on building up new web site.
Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a
few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet
browsers and both show the same results.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let
alone the content!
May I simply say what a relief to discover somebody
that genuinely knows what they are discussing online.
You certainly understand how to bring an issue to light
and make it important. More and more people really
need to check this out and understand this side
of your story. I can’t believe you’re not more popular since you surely possess the gift.
Howdy very nice website!! Man .. Excellent ..
Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
I’m glad to seek out numerous useful information right here within the put up, we
want work out more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Hi there, its fastidious post on the topic of media print, we all know
media is a impressive source of data.
Very good article. I absolutely love this website. Keep it up!
I absolutely love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply back as
I’m trying to create my own personal website and
would love to learn where you got this from or just what
the theme is called. Many thanks!
Hi, this weekend is fastidious in support of me, for the reason that this occasion i am reading this enormous educational article here at my house.
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself, only visit this website all the time because it provides quality contents, thanks
Having read this I believed it was very informative. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this informative article
together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and
commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed!
Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot.
I used to be seeking this certain info for a long time.
Thanks and best of luck.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a
lot of spam responses? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any help is
very much appreciated.
Marvelous, what a web site it is! This weblog provides
valuable information to us, keep it up.
I have read so many posts concerning the blogger lovers but this paragraph is really a pleasant article, keep
it up.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83
views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the great work.
Thanks for finally talking about > Raed Arafat a anunțat
noile măsuri de relaxare. Liber la ceremoniile religioase, acces la evenimente
cu certificat de vaccinare sau test negativ – Realitatea
de Alba < Loved it!
Attractive part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that
I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any
way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I success you get admission to consistently
fast.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him
as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible!
Thanks!
Excellent blog right here! Additionally your website a lot up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and
gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off
topic but I had to tell someone!
Thank you, I have just been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I
have discovered till now. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the
source?
Thanks for sharing such a pleasant thinking, post is pleasant,
thats why i have read it completely
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I get in fact enjoyed
account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for
your augment and even I achievement you get admission to constantly rapidly.
I like it when individuals get together and share thoughts.
Great blog, continue the good work!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this
site. I really hope to check out the same high-grade
blog posts by you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired
me to get my own blog now 😉
If you want to grow your familiarity just keep visiting this web site and be
updated with the newest news posted here.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you
who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your
heart.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you make this website yourself
or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
cheers
Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform
are you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had
issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hey there are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before
finish I am reading this great post to improve my experience.