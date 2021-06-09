Integratorul de soluții inteligente la cheie Vegacomp Consulting ajunge la cea de-a cincea ediție a Radiografiei proiectelor Smart City din România, iar raportul lunii iunie 2021 radiografie-smart-city-romania-2021_final aduce pe listă 860 de iniţiative aflate în stadiul de proiect, în curs de implementare sau deja finalizate, în 124 de orașe mari, medii și mici din țară, comparativ cu 594 de proiecte din 87 de oraşe, la nivelul lunii iunie 2020 – evoluție substanțială, echivalentă cu aproape dublarea numărului acestora.
Topul primelor orașe, în funcție de numărul de proiecte în plan, în curs de implementare sau livrate, are, în continuare același lider, Alba Iulia, dar cu un număr stagnant de proiecte, fără alte dezvoltări semnificative. Iașiul vine puternic din urmă și reduce din ecart, în urcare până pe poziția a treia. Clasamentul arată astfel: Alba Iulia (106), Cluj-Napoca (58), Iași (56), București (39), București – Sector 4 (35), Arad (29), Sibiu (27), Oradea și Timișoara (26), Brașov (18).
Clasamentul orașelor medii este dominat de Alba Iulia (106), Arad (29) și Sibiu (27), în timp ce podiumul orașelor mici este ocupat de Avrig (10), Făgăraș (7) și, la egalitate, Odorheiu Secuiesc, Aiud și Hârșova (6).
Proiectele Smart City identificate își păstrează clasificarea, în aceleași șase Verticale Smart City, Smart Economy, Smart Mobility, Smart Environment, Smart People, Smart Living și Smart Governance, verticale care sunt în concordanță cu raportările Uniunii Europene.
Raportul, ce atinge, în premieră, componentele Smart Village – Smart Community și Smart County (Judeţe Inteligente), este disponibil, integral, gratuit, pe pagina www.vegacomp.ro, pentru orice utilizator sau companie interesată de evoluția pieței Smart City din România.
