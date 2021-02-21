Primarul Municipiului Alba Iulia, Gabriel Pleşa, cere autorităţilor reanalizarea modului în care se impun restricţiile pentru limitarea răspândirii virusului SARS-COV-2, astfel încât să fie luat în calcul şi numărul de teste efectuate.
”Autorităţile trebuie să reanalizeze modul în care se impun restricţiile pentru limitarea răspândirii virusului SARS-COV-2. Am ajuns în situaţia hilară în care „premiem” cu multă relaxare judeţele care nu testează populaţia şi ţinem în scenarii roşii judeţele în care autorităţile îşi fac treaba şi testează masiv.
Alba Iulia, oraş în care autorităţile sanitare au înţeles că prin testarea în masă se poate limita răspândirea acestui virus, este aproape mereu în scenariul roşu. Şi asta pentru că autorităţile sanitare îşi fac treaba, iar cetăţenii sunt responsabili şi aleg să se testeze la primele semne de boală. În loc să se analizeze toate aceste date cu luciditate şi să se introducă în analiză şi numărul de teste, Alba Iulia este ţinută mereu cu sabia carantinării deasupra capului şi într-un scenariu roşu continuu, care nu este calculat cu aceleaşi unităţi de măsură în întreaga ţară. Impactul asupra afacerilor locale, în special cele din turism şi alimentaţie publică, este dezastruos, iar acest lucru afectează câteva mii de oameni. Sunt mici antreprenori, angajaţi din industria HoReCa şi familiile lor.
În această săptămână am avut mai multe întâlniri cu reprezentanţi ai industriei HoReCa, iar concluzia este că oamenii sunt sufocaţi de criza generată de pandemie. Mulţi sunt cu datorii acumulate sau chiar în situaţia de a pune lacătul pe afaceri.
În această situaţie lansez public un apel către Guvernul României, ministerele şi autorităţile naţionale, cu rol în combaterea răspândirii virusului SARS-COV-2, să demareze de urgenţă o analiză privind evoluţia pandemiei şi efectele pe care le are asupra economiei. De asemenea solicit, în numele locuitorilor din municipiul Alba Iulia, să se reanalizeze modul în care se impun restricţiile pentru limitarea răspândirii virusului SARS-COV-2, astfel încât să fie luat în calcul şi numărul de teste efectuate. O altă soluţie ar fi ca în localităţile în care se realizează un număr mare de teste, scenariul roşu să fie impus de la incidenta de 5 la mie, nu de la 3 la mie, cât este în prezent. Decizia poate fi descentralizată la nivel local, iar măsurile să fie impuse ţinând cont de întreaga situaţie epidemiologică corelată cu numărul de teste efectuate. În paralel trebuie gândite măsuri serioase care să vină în sprijinul activităţilor economice afectate de pandemie, precum industria HoReCa. Sunt peste 400.000 de români care lucrează în industria hotelieră şi în alimentaţie publică, oameni care simt din plin povara crizei generată de pandemia COVID 19”, se arată într-un comunicat de presă semnat de Gabriel Pleşa – Primarul Municipiului Alba Iulia
Sursa: Realitatea de Alba
