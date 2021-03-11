Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat, joi seara, că lotul de vaccinuri cu probleme AstraZeneca nu a ajuns în România, dar, cu toate acestea, România bagă în carantină dozele pentru a nu exista suspiciuni.
„Am vorbit la pauză și cu domnul Gheorghiță și cu domnul Baciu. În România nu există acel lot despre care vorbește EMA, care a fost în 17 țări. Acolo nu avem nicio problemă. Există primul lot din AstraZeneca, unde mai avem 3.000 de doze cred, care vor fi puse într-o săptămână în carantină.
O să luăm o decizie. Nu există o decizie a EMA, luăm noi această decizie pentru că vrem să fim precauți. Este o suspiciune în Italia, nu este un caz clar. Atunci, ca să fim precauți, să nu existe nicio problemă, decizia luată a fost ca aceste 3.000 de doze să fie puse în crantină. Nu este o recomandare EMA”, a declarat Florin Cîțu potrivit realitatea.net.
Coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare în România, medicul Valeriu Gheorghiță, participă la această oră la o ședință de urgență cu reprezentanții AstraZeneca, în contextul celor două loturi cu doze de vaccin anti-Covid ajunse în mai multe țări europene. Unul dintre loturi, ABV2856, cel pentru care Italia a suspendat vaccinarea, ar fi fost folosit și în România. Celălalt lot, ABV5300, a fost livrat în 17 țări din Uniunea Europeană. În total, 9 state au suspendat vaccinarea cu AstraZeneca.
