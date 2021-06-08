Martor protejat din ROMPREST, dezvăluiri fără precedent. Mafia gunoaielor, zguduită din interior. O ediție explozivă „Culisele statului paralel”, în această seară, de la ora 18:00.
Strategia mafiei cu primarul Clotilde Armand. Primarul Sectorului 1, armă de șantaj împotriva angajaților. Martorul protejat îi face să tremure.
Acțiunile mafiei și bomba biologică. Cum s-a orchestrat scandalul criminal? Martorul protejat îi demască pe toți! În această seară, la Realitatea PLUS, ediție incendiară „Culisele statului paralel”, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
Hey there! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post
reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a
good read. Thank you for sharing!
It’s remarkable designed for me to have a website, which is good in support
of my knowledge. thanks admin
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a top notch article…
but what can I say… I put things off a whole lot and never manage to
get nearly anything done.