Deputatul fugar Cristian Rizea isi continua spovedania, la Realitatea Plus.
Credeati ca ne-am oprit? Bombele continua sa vina una dupa alta! Rizea, coleg cu Ghita si Bazac la PSD Braila. Cum si-a cumparat locul de parlamentar. Sute de mii de euro pentru un loc caldut de deputat.
Vacante pentru Mircea Geoana si familia sa, la cel mai scump hotel de la Monaco. Petreceri aniversare de 5 stele pe iaht la Saint Tropez, Cannes si la celebrul Club 55 pentru presedintele PSD si familia sa! Mese cu homar si sampanie de mii de euro. Nu conteaza din ce partid faci parte, doar banii conteaza.
Cum isi impunea Mazare oamenii in Guvern! A tipat la Mircea Geoana chiar in biroul sau de la Senat si si-a impus punctul de vedere! A vrut ministrul Mediului si l-a obtinut!
Cum l-a denuntat Cristian Rizea pe presedintele PSD la DNA! Il pentito de Romania vine cu cel mai exploziv autodenunt. Doar la Culisele statului paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu, de la ora 18:00!
