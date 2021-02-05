Ministerul Sănătății a publicat, vineri seara, formularul prin care părinții își pot exprima consimțământul privind testarea antigen a copiilor la școală. Părinții sunt sfătuiți să ducă la unitățile de învățamânt, încă de luni, acest document.
Potrivit MS, în cazul elevilor care prezintă la școală simptome specifice COVID-19 se recomandă testarea cu teste antigen rapide în cabinetele medicale școlare, atunci când acest lucru este posibil.
Testarea este esențială pentru deschiderea în siguranţă a şcolilor, pentru sănătatea copiilor și profesorilor și pentru binele întregii comunități, subliniază Ministerul Sănătății.
Pentru ca testarea să fie posibilă, este necesar ca părinţii să îşi exprime în scris consimțământul.
