Ministerul Sănătății a publicat, vineri seara, formularul prin care părinții își pot exprima consimțământul privind testarea antigen a copiilor la școală. Părinții sunt sfătuiți să ducă la unitățile de învățamânt, încă de luni, acest document.

Potrivit MS, în cazul elevilor care prezintă la școală simptome specifice COVID-19 se recomandă testarea cu teste antigen rapide în cabinetele medicale școlare, atunci când acest lucru este posibil.

Testarea este esențială pentru deschiderea în siguranţă a şcolilor, pentru sănătatea copiilor și profesorilor și pentru binele întregii comunități, subliniază Ministerul Sănătății.

Pentru ca testarea să fie posibilă, este necesar ca părinţii să îşi exprime în scris consimțământul.

 

22 COMENTARII

